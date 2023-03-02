‘Bridgerton’: Eloise Will Have a New Companion in Season 3

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) will have a new companion in Bridgerton Season 3. For years, she’s had a strong and solid friendship with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). However, Lady Whiseltdown and the events of season 2 have changed all of that. It doesn’t seem very easy to imagine Penelope and Eloise returning to a place of total trust and companionship.

Without her lifelong best friend, Eloise will look to confide in a new companion.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Netlix/ Liam Daniel

Penelope and Eloise are no longer friends in ‘Bridgerton’

Penelope and Eloise have been thick as thieves since they were younger. However, once Penelope began writing her gossip pamphlet as Lady Whistledown, she began keeping secrets from Eloise. She used Eloise and Bridgerton’s business to support her hidden alter ego.

This all came to a head at the end of season 2 when Eloise uncovered the truth about Penelope. Knowing the hurtful things Penelope has said about her and her family will make it challenging for the pair to rekindle their friendship.

Eloise could have a new companion in season 3

The third season of Bridgerton is set to debut sometime this year. Netflix has already sent gift boxes to some influencers and critics with an official synopsis. While the season will center on Colin and Penelope, the logline also offers some information about Eloise.

It reads, “Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

There are two possible new friends for Eloise. One person could be Lady Tilley (Hannah New), a young widow embracing her independence and her financial and sexual freedom. She is certainly someone who would entice Eloise.

The other person could be Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton), which could hint at Bridgerton Season 4.

It is a boon to have another intelligent woman in the Ton. pic.twitter.com/RonTEL8sq6 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 20, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 could focus on Eloise.

Since Eloise and Penelope’s fractured relationship and Eloise’s new companion are a focus of season 3, fans believe that Bridgerton Season 4 could center Eloise’s love affair with Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton). For those who have been paying attention, Sir Phillip is married to Penelope’s cousin Marina (Ruby Barker). Sir Phillip’s brother was in a relationship with Marina and got her pregnant.

However, because he died in battle, Sir Phillip wed Marina so she wouldn’t become an outcast and her twins would have a good upbringing. In the books, Marina is a cousin of the Bridgertons, and Eloise begins writing to Philip after Marina’s death.

Since Bridgerton doesn’t take everything from Quinn’s books, Marina’s death isn’t a sure thing, but depending on what Eloise is up to in season 3, season 4, it could be all about To Sir Phillip, With Love.