‘Bridgerton’: Who Was Amelia? The Deceased Daughter of Charlotte and the King

As Netflix gears up for the premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel series, there are a few things to learn about the queen and her relationship with the king. It is unclear how far the prequel will go regarding their married life and future children, but Bridgerton gave a small teaser. Bridgerton brings up Amelia, the daughter the king still believes is alive.

Queen Charlotte and King George III in ‘Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story’ | via Netflix

Queen Charlotte tells the king the truth about Amelia in ‘Bridgerton’

During the Regency era, Queen Charlotte is at the center of all the gossip and news of the ton. But not much is known about her and her personal life. Fans got their first teaser into her backstory in Bridgerton Episode 5. The queen had always attended events alone, but the king was kept away due to his failing health.

In the episode, she was informed that the king was eating in the dining hall. While she curtseyed to her king, he said, “No need for formality, Lottie. Sit with me.” There is a small smile of happiness from Charlotte, and she takes a seat. By all accounts, the king seems normal and recalled the first time she saw bluebells and asked if the garden was in full bloom. All seemed well until King George asked about their daughter Emily and if she could come to see him.

It causes a tense shift in the Bridgerton scene when the queen says, “George, Amelia was ill several years ago.” But the king is adamant that she came to see him a few nights ago. Queen Charlotte had no choice but to remind him that Amelia was dead. The king lashed out angrily and did not believe his daughter was dead. To make matters worse, he accused his wife of doing something to her. Amelia is never mentioned again in Bridgerton or their children besides George.

Princess Amelia was the king’s favorite daughter until her death

According to historical facts, King George III and Queen Charlotte had 15 children, with a few having died young. The Amelia mentioned in Bridgerton had a strong relationship with her father, the king. Royal Collection Trust explained Amelia was the youngest of their six daughters.

It was noted that Amelia was his favorite, but she had poor health for many years. By the time she was 15, it was clear that the symptoms of her poor health were due to tuberculosis. “In 1801, she was sent to Weymouth for her health where Colonel Charles Fitzroy (1762–1831), second son of Lord Southampton, accompanied her,” explained Royal Collection Trust. Amelia already considered herself married but died in 1810.

Due to Amelia’s death and her favoritism by King George III, it was speculated that it contributed to the final blow to his health. Surprisingly, when Amelia showed more signs of her health failing in 1801, it was the same time King George III was deemed unfit to rule due to his own health concerns. Besides Amelia, Bridgerton also mentioned George. He was the eldest son who acted as Prince Regent while his father was away from the throne.

Could the ‘Bridgerton’ prequel dive into King George III and Charlotte’s children?

In the first full-length trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel, fans got more insight into what is in store for the king and queen. If speculations are correct, the secret King George III is hiding in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story could tie to his mental illness. It is unclear how far the prequel will dive into the couple’s full story.

In the trailer, the king’s mother told a young Charlotte she must give her son as many children as possible. Seeing as they had their first son shortly after they married, the Bridgerton prequel might touch upon it. A new still from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story also revealed that there would be scenes with the original older characters.

A still shot showed Queen Charlotte lovingly caressing King George’s face. Fans can only hope that the current Bridgerton timeline will have the two reminisce over their past and possibly their children. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be released on Netflix on May 4.