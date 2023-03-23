‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Trailer: Could King George’s Grand Secret Be Tied to His Illness?

Netflix has debuted the first full-length trailer for the Bridgerton prequel. While Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel will dive into the arranged marriage turned true love between young Charlotte and King George, there will be more at play. Not only will Charlotte change a monarch, but it seems the King has his own secret he does not want his wife to know.

Corey Mylchreest and India Ria Amarteifio in ‘Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story’ | via Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ has young Charlotte begin an integrated ton

Set years before the original Netflix series, the prequel will show fans how the Queen rose to the throne in an arranged marriage. The first teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story showcased how young Charlotte was not keen on marriage. Much less to a man she had never met, even if he was the king.

The official logline for the preuel reads, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

The ton fans see in the series was not always that way. Historians believe Charlotte was of African American origin when chosen to marry the king. Her arrival from Germany to Great Britain began the shift for an integrated society. Andjoa Andoh, who returns as Lady Danbury, revealed race would be integral to the storyline in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Not only will the prequel have to meld the few details fans know from Bridgerton, but also what history has to say. Bridgerton has already teased that an older King George is no longer publicly seen due to his failing health. But the new official trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel revealed a young King George has a secret he wants no one to know.

King George has a secret in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

While fans have waited for the May premiere of the prequel series, Shonda Rhimes and Julia Quinn announced the storyline would be developed into a novel. Part of the description of Queen Charlotte revealed an essential aspect of what King George could be hiding in the prequel series.

Charlotte was not the wife and queen many expected. “But her fire and independence were exactly what she needed, because George had secrets — secrets with the potential to shake the very foundations of the monarchy.” As they fall in love in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story official trailer, there is turmoil regarding King George.

A scene showed Charlotte wanting to see the king, but his right-hand servant urges he cannot see her. The scene then shifted to a cautious King George being led through an underground tunnel. The mystery continued. A young Brimsley urged the King’s servant that Charlotte has a right to know the truth as his wife. “There is nothing to know,” said the servant. The following scenes revealed Charlotte alone in bed and issues at Buckingham.

The king was believed to have had dementia

In Bridgerton, fans mostly see Queen Charlotte and not the king. The one time they saw him revealed much about his current state. A dressed king enters the dining hall, much to the queen’s surprise. At first, nothing appears wrong until he mentions one of their deceased children. But the king believes she is still alive and has fit when he is told the truth. The king has a form of illness in Bridgeton.

According to BBC, ‘Mad’ King George III was believed to have had a genetic blood disorder called porphyria. But later research revealed he likely had a psychiatric illness like bipolar disorder or dementia. Based on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story prequel’s official trailer, this may be the secret King George is hiding from Charlotte.

Queen Charlotte and King George III in ‘Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story’ | via Netflix

The prequel series revealed a first look at Queen Charlotte with her husband in their current time. If they decide to explore the King’s historical background and how he is in Bridgerton, it could mean that the secrecy is due to the King’s close confidants realizing the symptoms of his illness. An ill king at the cusp of a revolutionary monarch is a big scandal. It would tie into the synopsis of the novel.