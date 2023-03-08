‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Adjoa Andoh Says Race Will Be ‘Central in the Narrative‘

Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel series will explore a young Charlotte as she is thrust into a world of diplomacy, politics, race, and unsuspecting love. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will take fans deep into how the integrated ton from the original series was created. Based on the lore of Charlotte’s historical race and background, Adjoa Andoh says Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be imperative to the narrative.

Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury in ‘Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story’ | via Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will begin with a racially divided ton

The prequel story begins when a young Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) has no choice by to leave her home. She travels to England for an arranged marriage. As fans know, this is an integral part of Queen Charlotte’s historical backstory of how she rose to power. Set to release on Netflix on May 4, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will show fans how young Charlotte led to the biggest societal shift regarding race and politics.

The official synopsis for the prequel reads, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

In the first teaser trailer, fans may realize that there are few people of color that welcome Charlotte. How the ton existed before the arrival of Charlotte was teased in Bridgerton. Lady Danbury tells Simon to follow his heart. She said, “Look at our Queen, look at our King. Look at their marriage, look at everything it is doing for us, what it is allowing us to become. We were two separate societies, divided by color until a king fell in love with one of us.”

In the trailer, Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) chastises King George III (Corey Mylchreest). She shouts, “Your marriage is the business of this country.” Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will dive deeply into how Charlotte and King George’s marriage became historically significant.

Adjoa Andoh says ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will show how a mixed-race woman changed history

Shonda Rhimes has explained before that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is meant to explore the backstories of the Bridgerton characters. Also how the world they love was once divided by race. According to an interview with Netflix Tudum, Rhimes explains Charlotte’s story is based on “How do you survive a world in which you have no power?”

Charlotte’s journey in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is not only about her arranged marriage but her race. In an interview with Refinery 29, Andoh explained it will be central to the grander narrative. “You see what happens when a young — true to history —- mixed race woman ends up in the court of the English aristocracy. What happens? How does she navigate [that world]?” said the actor. “In this show, [race] is much more central in the narrative.”

In a new world, Charlotte finds an ally in a young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas). Lady Danbury gives Charlotte wisdom amid the stresses of running a country and a divided ton. “You are the first of your kind. You must secure your position,” she said in the trailer. Fans can expect Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to be drama-filled.

Golda Rosheuvel says representation matters the prequel series does the job

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is meant to give a backstory into the creation of the Bridgerton world. But Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton, revealed the prequel series does so much more. In an interview with Digital Spy, the actor said, “through a female protagonist, female historical character,” they can celebrate Black history.

The actor explained how Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is not just a story about race but of true love. “And to know that these two people were passionate about each other way way way way way back in the 18th century and they wanted to be together, and they were a mixed couple you know and they wanted to celebrate that and the great experiment happened,” said Rosheuvel.

Young Lady Danbury, Young King George, and Princess Augusta all await the new Queen. pic.twitter.com/PQhhqBIAlQ — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 15, 2023

Andoh chimed in that the prequel allows for more unique stories. “You know, on a practical level also as actors of colour to be able to be in stories that are not entirely contemporary and to be in those stories not as enslaved people, downtrodden people,” said the actor. “This isn’t a documentary, but it’s based on a truth and to have that truth aired, it gives us space to expand.”