'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' turned 20 years old in March 2024. Side-by-side photos reveal how the cast has changed over the years.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind turned 20 years old on March 19, 2024. Jim Carrey led an all-star cast in the 2004 movie that blended science-fiction, drama, and romance to become one of the greatest films ever.

The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind cast featured a talented group of actors already well-established in the film industry. The cast featured four Academy Award-nominated performers with a screenplay written by Charlie Kaufman, who took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

In the 20 years since Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind hit theaters, the cast members have only continued to ascend. Here’s a look at Jim Carrey and the rest of the cast then and now.

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey led the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind cast as Joel Barish. The more dramatic role was a departure for Carrey, known for high-energy comedic parts. The part earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor, but Carrey was snubbed by the Academy Awards.

Twenty years later, the 62-year-old Carrey remains a mainstay in the movies. In 2024, he returns as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet starred opposite Carrey as Clementine Kruczynski. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind moved Winslet away from period pieces, allowing her to showcase her acting talents in a different light. It resulted in a 2004 Best Actress Oscar nomination for Winslet. The actor admitted it was a turning point in her career.

Now 48, Winslet stands among the best living actors. She leads the 2024 miniseries The Regime and will return in 2025’s Avatar 3.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo plays the technician Stan Fink in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Stan plays an instrumental role in erasing Joel’s memories while also having his personal life upended thanks to the technology.

Ruffalo, 56, proved his versatility over the next 20 years, starring in independent films, romantic comedies, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following his 2024 Oscar nomination for Poor Things, Ruffalo next plays a supporting role in 2025’s Mickey 17.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst had the role of Mary Svevo. She’s in a relationship with Ruffalo’s Stan until the reveal of her previous involvement with Lacuna boss Howard Mierzwiak. Dunst filmed Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind between appearances in Spider-Man, earning praise for her supporting role.

At 41, Dunst continues to star in high-profile projects in movies and television. She earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for 2021’s The Power of the Dog. In 2024, she stars in the dystopian action film Civil War.

Tom Wilkinson

Veteran character actor Tom Wilkinson added to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind‘s impressive supporting cast. He played Howard Mierzwiak, the Lacuna boss who erased Mary’s memory to hide their affair.

Wilkinson died in 2023 at the age of 75. His other notable credits included Batman Begins, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Selma, John Adams, and The Kennedys. His final performance came in the 2023 TV series The Full Monty.

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood played the crucial role of Patrick Wertz. The Lacuna technician starts a relationship with Clementine, seducing her by using Joel’s memories to imitate her ex.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was Wood’s first film released following the conclusion of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The 43-year-old actor’s most recent film is 2023’s The Toxic Avenger.

Jane Adams

Jane Adams is featured as Carrie Eakin, Joel’s friend in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Her marital issues with her husband, Rob, complicate Joel’s perception of relationships.

Adams made her mark in Hollywood through independent films and later earned critical acclaim for TV works such as Fraiser, Hung, and Hacks. The 58-year-old actor and screenwriter last appeared in 2023’s The Idol.

David Cross

Comedian David Cross plays Carrie’s husband Rob. Rob and Carrie introduce Joel to Clementine, and they’re tasked with never mentioning the relationship after Clementine erases her memory.

Cross’ addition to the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind cast was his first credit that wasn’t a straightforward comedy. He went on to find mainstream success with Arrested Development and has remained busy with his acting and stand-up careers. In 2024, he joins the final season of The Umbrella Academy.

You can see the entire Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind cast in the 2004 film streaming now on Peacock.