Netflix is adding comedies with something for everyone in March 2024. These six comedies are the best picks to stream this month.

Netflix comedy movies in March 2024 cover every subgenre in the category. Whether you’re looking to stream slapstick, a rom-com, or something with a side of horror, Netflix’s March additions have something for you.

While any time is a good time to watch a comedy, springtime and laughs can go hand-in-hand. With warmer weather (and summer blockbusters) around the corner, spend your March with Netflix’s best comedy movies.

‘Beverly Hills Ninja’

Coming to Netflix March 1

Celebrate comedy legend Chris Farley by streaming Beverly Hills Ninja on Netflix beginning March 1. The 1997 martial arts comedy marks the final film released during Farley’s lifetime, as the actor died less than a year after its release.

Farley stars as Haru, adopted as a child by a clan of ninjas who believe he’ll become the master promised in legends. As expected, Haru never entirely becomes a ninja despite his best efforts. And when the clan sends him on a mission to Beverly Hills, the laughs really start.

Beverly Hills Ninja reviews weren’t exactly glowing when the film was released in 1997. But for Saturday Night Live fans who appreciated Farley’s physicality, the comedy shows the actor at his best.

‘Dumb & Dumber’

Coming to Netflix March 1

The quintessential buddy comedy, Dumb and Dumber streams on Netflix starting March 1. The movie wasn’t heralded in its time but has since become a comedy classic and a career highlight for everyone involved.

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels star as Harry and Lloyd. The loveable losers set out on a cross-country drive to return a lost briefcase. In the process, the duo gets mixed up in a kidnapping scheme that sets up one absurd scene after another.

Thirty years later, Dumb and Dumber still holds up. It’s the crowning achievement of Carrey’s unprecedented run of comedies in 1994 that also included Ace Venture: Pet Detective and The Mask.

‘National Lampoon’s Animal House’

Coming to Netflix March 1

Get ready for spring break with National Lampoon’s Animal House when the comedy hits Netflix on March 1. The groundbreaking comedy ushered in the gross-out subgenre of comedy and created a template for college humor movies.

Saturday Night Live star John Belushi led the cast as John “Bluto” Blutarsky heading up the Delta House fraternity against the dean. Other notable stars in the 1978 comedy include Kevin Bacon, Karen Allen, and Tim Matheson.

The film has a sustained impact on comedy movies and college life, even if aspects of the comedy haven’t aged well. Director John Landis and writers Harold Ramis, Douglas Kenney, and Chris Miller shocked audiences while including subversive, counterculture commentary. Almost every other one of Netflix’s comedy options owes something to Animal House.

‘Step Brothers’

Coming to Netflix March 1

The modern comedy classic Step Brothers moves into Netflix on March 1. The brainchild of stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly and director Adam McKay, Step Brothers routinely ranks among the best comedies of the 21st century.

Ferrell and Reilly teamed up following the success of 2005’s Talladega Nights. In Step Brothers, the pair play adult men forced to get along as step brothers. Supporting roles from Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn, Mary Steenburgen, and Richard Jenkins help put the movie over the top.

Step Brothers combines multiple comedy elements to make it so rewatchable. Whether you watch it for the quotes, the crass one-liners, or the slapstick, Step Brothers keeps the laughs coming.

‘Irish Wish’

Coming to Netflix March 15

Romantic comedy fans get a gift just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Netflix’s comedy movie list adds Irish Wish on March 15.

Lindsay Lohan stars in the Netflix original as Maddie, who is about to watch the love of her life marry her best friend. She makes a wish on an ancient Irish stone and wakes up as her friend. But Maddie soon learns that the grass isn’t always greener, even in Ireland.

A body-swap comedy starring Lohan brings back memories of Freaky Friday. It’s a high bar for Irish Wish to clear, but Lohan’s return to acting has brought her fans back eager to support the actor. Plus, Lohan may surprise some audiences with her stunt work.

‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’

Coming to Netflix March 20

Laughs and screams come together in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. The 2022 horror comedy drops on Netflix on March 20.

The ensemble cast of Maria Bakalova (Borat 2), Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, and Lee Pace is the main attraction. The movie follows the group as they play a murder mystery game that becomes reality when one of them turns up dead.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies uses its dark humor blended with suspense to offer insightful social commentary. Gen Z, social media, and internet culture all go under the microscope of director Halina Reijn and screenwriter Sarah DeLappe.