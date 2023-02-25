‘The Reluctant Traveler’: Eugene Levy Would Not Do These 2 Activities Again

The Apple TV+ travel series The Reluctant Traveler sends Eugene Levy to eight exotic locations. The show was so-called because Levy actually said no to it. That’s how reluctant he was. Now that he’s done it, Levy admits there are a couple activities he will never do again.

Now that The Reluctant Traveler is streaming on Apple TV+, find out which activities Levy has permanently crossed off his list.

The first ‘Reluctant Traveler’ activity Eugene Levy rules out

After returning home from The Reluctant Traveler, Levy can safely say he’s definitely not going back to two activities. Here’s one he already ruled out.

“I’m becoming less reluctant,” Levy said. “There are things still in my gut, I’m saying, ‘Well, do I really truly love doing this?’ And be honest with yourself and the answer is no, I don’t. Would I go on a night hike in Costa Rica again? I don’t think I need to do that.”

Levy admits he’s not an outdoorsman. So just because he experienced the Costa Rican forest doesn’t mean it won him over.

“I would never want to do that forest thing again,” Levy said. “I’m truly not an outdoorsy person. I probably never will be but the fact that I’m trying things I think is a good thing for me.”

The second activity he never needs to do again

Some of The Reluctant Traveler destinations were popular vacation spots like Venice or Tokyo. Others were intentionally exotic, like South Africa and Finland in winter. Levy has sworn off future frozen activities too.

“Would I go ice fishing in the Arctic?” Levy said. “No, don’t think I need to do that. I didn’t truly in my gut love what I was doing but I’m glad I did it so I can say yeah, I’ve been ice fishing in the arctic. But as a gut level enjoyment factor, I would say I tried it. I didn’t care for it.”

‘The Reluctant Traveler’ helped Eugene Levy open up

Levy did share some activities he enjoyed, like feeding rhinos and dog sledding. But, the greatest benefit he saw to The Reluctant Traveler was helping him socialize with friendly strangers.