‘RHOA’: A Look at Kandi Burruss’ Husband, Todd Tucker’s, Career Before the Show

In a world where celebrity marriages don’t seem to last more than a few years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, have beat the reality TV curse and recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. It wasn’t always easy, as Burruss’ mother was against their union for many years, but they said “I Do” anyway. Mama Joyce had concerns about Tucker not earning as much as Burruss. And while they may have started off making a slight difference in income, Tucker has never been a slacker. He was working in television production before meeting Burruss.

Todd Tucker was a producing supervisor before appearing on ‘RHOA’

Tucker made a name in the entertainment industry, specifically television, long before meeting Burruss in 2011. According to his company’s website, he initially worked on music videos, before landing a job with BET, where he worked as a production manager and line producer and eventually executive producer on shows like BET News, 106 & Park to the BET Awards, Rip The Runway, and Road To Platinum.

Simultaneously, Tucker served as an EP on shows for TV One before working with Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes for OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network before jumping shift to Bravo’s production team on RHOA, and Don’t Be Tardy. At the time he met Burruss, he was working as a producing supervisor on RHOA.

He quit his production job on ‘RHOA’ due to his relationship with Kandi Burruss

Burruss and Tucker met in Season 4 of RHOA while on a cast trip to Africa. They immediately began dating. After six months of dating in secret, they went public, and Tucker was forced to make a decision to leave the show due the no-fraternizing clause. He was hesitant, but with support from Burruss, he took a leap of faith.

“I’m a person that, if I love you and I’m with you all the way, in my mind, there’s nothing that we cannot do together,” Burruss said during an episode of OWN’s Black Love alongside Tucker. “So I’m always gonna figure out a plan, like, we can get that! Even though he was definitely making good money, in my mind, I’m like, we’ll figure out how to make that. You’ll be fine, don’t worry about it. Jump off this cliff, I’m telling you. I got you, let’s do this! And we did an event the first month after he quit his job.”

Tucker added: “And I might have made damn near a quarter of what I made. Like, for the full year? I made a quarter off my pay off of one event, and it didn’t even take that much work.”

Burruss knew they were a power couple, noting: “I was just trying to show him, if we put our minds together, there’s no limit to what we can do. Like, just take the risk, let’s do this!”

Todd Tucker now owns several businesses alongside his wife

Tucker has since done major production productions, both with Burruss and on his own. He worked on the TV One reality series Hollywood Divas for three seasons, and some other Bravo spinoff specials, including Kandi’s Wedding, The Kandi Factory, and Kandi’s Ski Trip.

Together, the couple owns OLG Restaurant, and Blaze Seafood & Steakhouse. They also produced a Broadway show, and a musical.