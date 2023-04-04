‘RHOA’: Every Couple Who Divorced on the Show

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has not been exempt from the alleged “reality TV curse.” Cast members have experienced highs and lows in love, many of which have had their breakups/divorces play out on the show. As Season 15 approaches, here’s a look back at every couple who divorced after appearing on the show.

RHOA Season 15 cast via NBC Universal

DeShawn Snow divorced after her first season on ‘RHOA’

Snow appeared on the inaugural season of the Bravo reality show. At the time, she was married to former Philadelphia 76ers player, Eric Snow. They had three sons, and DeShawn wanted to have a daughter. Viewers watched as Eric spoiled his wife with lavish gifts and DeShawn wrote $30,000 checks for charity and tithes for Church. She was fired after the first season for being “boring.”

News soon broke that Eric had been having an affair with a woman he dated in college. Eric was alleged to have left his wife and sons for his mistress, who at the time was pregnant with their first child together. The Snows eventually divorced, and Eric remarried and had another daughter with the woman.

Nene Leakes’s marriage to Gregg Leakes began falling apart on Season 3 of ‘RHOA’

The Leakes’ marriage was the most solid on the show, until it wasn’t. By the third season, cracks in their relationship began to crack. A leaked phone call of Gregg speaking to a radio host revealed his frustrations with Nene’s fame. He alleged he invested $300k for her to become famous in Atlanta. Nene hinted to Gregg being unfaithful. By the season’s end, she filed for divorce.

Source: YouTube

They reconciled and remarried in Season 5, but issues came later after Gregg was diagnosed with colon cancer. He died in September 2021 after a three-year cancer battle with Nene and their children by his side.

Not much is known about Lisa Wu’s divorce

Wu starred in the show for the first two seasons. She was married to former NFL player, Ed Hartwell. The couple were new parents to a son and wanted a second child. Their personal lives were also hectic, with Wu running multiple businesses in retail, jewelry, and real estate – and Hartwell setting his sights on a return to football. They confirmed their split in 2011. There were reports they split due to financial issues, but Wu denied such. Reports also surfaced that Hartwell was unfaithful.

Porsha Williams’s divorce was heartbreaking to watch on ‘RHOA’

When Williams joined the cast in Season 5, she was a dutiful housewife and full-time stepmother to former NFL player Kordell Stewart’s 9-year-old son. But her co-stars weren’t buying her Susie Homemakers lifestyle. In fact, they viewed Stewart as controlling. Williams wanted to start a family, but Stewart was hesitant due to Williams wanting to return to the workforce, and made her choose between the two. After skipping the reunion special, it was clear he was checked out.

Source: YouTube

Williams learned he filed for divorce on the internet. Stewart later kicked her out of their marital home and fought against paying spousal support and alimony, despite not having a prenuptial agreement. Williams later withdrew her petition for support and signed off on the divorce. The next few seasons showed her rebuilding her life. She’s now a married mother of one.

Pheadra Parks’ divorce came due to her husband’s legal trouble

Parks’ Southern Belle antics made her an icon of the franchise, despite her co-stars calling her bluff. The trained attorney wed ex-con Apollo Nida, an ex-boyfriend of hers, within a year of his release from prison, and welcomed their first child. Infidelity rumors spread, some of Nida’s inappropriate actions with co-star Kenya Moore were seen on the show, and viewers felt like he grew frustrated with Parks seemingly trying to mold him into a southern gentleman.

By Season 8, Nida was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for fraud. He also admitted he lied about Moore making sexual advances at him. Though he wanted Parks’ support, she didn’t show up to his sentencing hearing, and made her plans of divorce known. They later divorced. He’s since remarried after his release and relocated back to Atlanta to be closer to his two sons.

Kenya Moore’s divorce is still ongoing

Moore thought she found her lifetime dream of marriage and motherhood when she met restaurant owner, Marc Daly. The two married within months of knowing one another and spent their marriage living together only part-time due to their careers. After the birth of their daughter, Brooklyn, things spiraled. Viewers considered Daly to be disinterested in Moore, cold, and emotionally abusive. They announced their separation in 2019.

Since then, there have been failed attempts at reconciliation and a dragged-out court battle over custody issues and money. Moore blames not signing a prenup on the divorce being ongoing. She hopes to have it finalized soon.

Cynthia Bailey has been married and divorced twice on ‘RHOA’

Bailey married Peter Thomas during her first season on the show in season 3. Their wedding almost didn’t happen due to financial trouble. Things were so bad that Bailey’s mother and sister contemplated hiding her marriage certificate so that the wedding couldn’t happen. But they opted not to. Still, it seemed the former supermodel and businessman could never get on solid ground.

Source: YouTube

Rumors of Thomas cheating plagued their marriage, as well as bad business decisions seemingly made on his part. By Season 9, Bailey had enough and filed for divorce. She swore off marriage again until she met Mike Hill. They wed in Season 13 in a lavish ceremony. After two years, they announced their divorce in October 2022.

Fans predicted Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce

Sidora’s marriage to Ralph Pittman always appeared doomed. She joined the show in Season 13 and admitted then that they’d had frequent talks of divorce. Viewers watched him play manipulative mind games, accused him of emotional abuse, and pull disappearing acts. He even stopped sleeping in their marital bed during times of contention between them. Add the cheating rumors to their mounting problems, and fans began to beg them to divorce.

They both filed for divorce in March 2023. Their road to the courthouse will play out in the forthcoming 15th season of the show.

Eva Marcille’s divorce filing was shocking

Marcille married former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling in a beautiful ceremony during a 2019 episode of the show. Their marriage seems solid, with Sterling legally adopting Marcille’s daughter Marley, whom she had from a previous relationship with Kevin McCall. The pair welcomed two sons.

Surprisingly, she filed for divorce in March 2023, citing there was no chance of reconciliation. He’s vowed to win her back. She is seeking primary custody and financial support.