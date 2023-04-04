‘RHOA’: What Happened to Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Ex-Girlfriend, DJ Tracy Young

There have been many quick relationships displayed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. One of the biggest mysteries was the brief romance between Kim Zolciak-Biermann and DJ Tracy Young. Zolciak-Biermann claimed on the show that Young was her first same-sex relationship, but has dissed her since their split. Young has also blasted Zolciak-Biermann.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and DJ Tracy Young | Dario Cantatore/Getty Images

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and DJ Tracy Young’s relationship was tabloid fodder and featured on the show

Rumors about the former RHOA star and Young being together ran rampant for months after they’d been photographed together. Zolciak-Biermann later confirmed it in an interview with Life & Style Magazine. She said of their first time hanging out, as reported by The New York Daily News, “The first night we met, we just connected on a different level,” she began. “We ended up talking for two hours. After that, we started working in the studio together. We gradually became closer.”

She’d broken up with her longtime boyfriend, “Big Papa,” right before meeting Young, and says she was a breath of fresh air. “There were sparks, but [physically] it was a gradual situation,” she recalls. “Tracy made the first move. Our first kiss was passionate and exciting.”

Source: YouTube

Initially, Zolciack-Biermann seemingly didn’t want to label anything because she had two young daughters. After going public, she said that she was able to identify with other parents who are in a gay or lesbian relationship.

“It hasn’t been an easy road lately, but I feel there are no mistakes in my life,” she explained. “Everything happens for a reason. To have the opportunity to speak for myself and to have people understand what I’m going through is really special. I myself was confused and scared at first. Being able to speak from my heart and get this all out, it’s a huge relief for me.”

Young appeared on Season 3 of the show, but Zolciak-Biermann refused to discuss their relationship with any co-star, except Nene Leakes. During the Season 10 reunion special, Kandi Burruss confirmed she witnessed Young and Zolciak Biermann’s relationship, and even traveled on vacations to the Bahamas with them when they were a couple.

DJ Tracy Young later called Kim Zolciak-Biermann a liar and homophobic

Zolciak-Biermann wouldn’t go into much detail about her relationship with Young. Instead, she brushed off questions and told producers their intimate details were none of their business. But after watching how Zolciak-Biermann behaved at the Season 10 reunion by evading discussions about Young, the DJ went off on Twitter.

Young later told Page Six of Zolciak-Biermann: “She’s a liar, because she denied what went on, and the reunion brought it all backup. Kim and I were in a relationship for about eight months. She said she wanted to marry me. She asked me to have a baby with her.”

Zolciak-Biermann called Young a “fame-obsessed coat tail rider” in her Bravo TV blog after the episode aired. Young denied such.

Where is DJ Tracy Young now?

Since the show, Young has continued to focus on her music. She’s a Grammy-winner, producer, remixer, DJ, composer, and owner of Ferosh Records. Young has worked with the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato.