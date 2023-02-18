‘RHOA’ Star Welcomes Second Child via Surrogate

Another Real Housewives of Atlanta star is opening up about her motherhood journey with the help of a surrogate. A few years after following Kandi Burruss’ surrogacy journey, longtime friend to the show, Shamea Morton, has welcomed a baby girl. She recently announced the birth in her social media post.

Shamea Morton has been a friend to the show on ‘RHOA’

Morton has been on the show part-time since 2015, and has close relationships with Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. Though she’s only a friend to the show, she’s appeared on two reunion specials. The first was the season 9 reunion due to her issues with Phaedra Parks. She also appeared on the season 13 reunion special – and has been a staple on the RHOA After Show in the past.

During an interview with The Jasmine Brand, Morton says there have been “several” offers for her to join the show full-time. She says Burruss and Williams can confirm that executives have offered her a peach, but she turned it down due to her husband’s hesitation to appear on the show.

“When you are a peach holder, you have to show all of your life, and that includes my husband,” she explained. “And, whereas he supports me being part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, he doesn’t want to be a part of it. So, I have to respect that. My family and my home life is my priority. And I guess for as long as he won’t be a part of the show, I won’t hold a peach.”

She recently welcomed her second daughter via surrogate

Morton has two daughters. She noted in an Instagram post that they were expecting, and recently announced the birth of her second daughter, born via surrogate mother. Morton announced the birth in an Instagram post, noting there has been complications.

“Shiloh was born on Valentine’s Day at 7:58pm. She weighed 6 lbs 8 ounces, and she was 18.5 inches. She was a nice size preemie! She def didn’t miss a meal. I cut the umbilical cord and we got a faint cry so we thought everything was fine,” she wrote. “Moments later she began to struggle to breathe. The doctors immediately began to work on her but she eventually had to be put on 100% oxygen,” Shamea explained. “A few hours later she was intubated and placed on a ventilator. That’s where we are now. I’ve been a mess, heart palpitations, anxiety etc… but Shiloh is a fighter.”

The radio host used the same surrogate as another ‘RHOA’ star

As it turns out, Morton used the same surrogate Burruss used to welcome her third child, a daughter named Blaze. Morton made the announcement in the same birth announcement.

“[Surrogate Shadina Blunt] is doing well, and she’s been doing updates on her page,” she wrote. “Please keep us all in your thoughts and prayers.”

Per her Instagram, Blunt owns a surrogacy agency, Surrogacy Miracles & Consulting. The agency is based in Atlanta, Georgia.