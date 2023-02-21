‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Claims Lisa Vanderpump ‘Begged’ Her to do the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cameo with Scheana Shay

The Vanderpump Rules crossover from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came courtesy of Lisa Vanderpump, but also Brandi Glanville.

Vanderpump Rules was introduced when Vanderpump hosted a party at SUR and server Scheana Shay had to be sent home because she previously had an affair with Glanville’s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. Eventually, Glanville and Shay had a one-on-one about the affair, but Glanville recently said she never wanted to be involved and that she only did it because she was friends with Vanderpump.

Brandi Glanville wished she was paid for that ‘Vanderpump Rules’ episode

Glanville recalled how Vanderpump Rules began with drama over her ex-husband and Shay. “I mean obviously the show I was in the intro and that’s it,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “They did talk about me for a few seasons and still bring me up on occasion.”

Cedric Martinez, Brandi Glanville, Lisa Vanderpump |Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“However, that show took off on its own. I do think I should have been paid for that first episode a lot of f***ing money, which I was not,” Glanville shared. “And I do know that she knew what she was doing by having Scheana come up to me so that denial of hers is just a f***ing lie and I can’t believe someone would do that to a friend.”

Brandi did not want to talk to Scheana, but Lisa Vanderpump begged her

Glanville also implied that the entire encounter was staged. “Oh yeah, that was her,” she said about Vanderpump. “She plans everything. And that was the reason and I was like, oh my God, this is that girl.”

“And then, ‘Oh please sit down with her for my new show.’ And I said no a million times and then she basically begged me and I finally was like f*** it,” Glanville said. “I’ll do it for you Lisa but I do not want to talk to this b***. Scheana and I are fine now but at the time, the last thing I wanted to do was sit down with one of Eddie’s girlfriends.”

By then, Cibrian had moved on and was with wife LeAnn Rimes. “I mean LeAnn was a thing, but Scheana was part of the thing,” Glanville said. “And I had enough issues happening with LeAnn where I didn’t really need to talk to another girl. You know what I mean? Like, there was more than just Scheana so I didn’t need to sit and have that conversation. I did it solely for Lisa.”

Brandi Glanville goes out of her way to avoid Lisa Vanderpump

Glanville and Vanderpump were close friends but once they had a falling out they developed a bitter relationship. Even to this day Glanville goes out of her way to avoid bumping into Vanderpump.

“I see her car at the Glenn Center cause I have my PO box there and she has a stupid license plate which we all know it’s her,” she said. “And I’m like, f***, I don’t want to get my mail right now. But then I’ll drive around to the back. And they let me in the back and I grab my mail.”

“I actually reached out to her when she fell off her horse because she’s an older woman and I mean, no offense, like we’re all getting older, it happens to the best of us,” she recalled. “But I think she broke her back. Like that’s insane. So I just sent her a message cause at the end of the day, I’m not a bad human and I wouldn’t want anything bad to happen to her health.”

“Would I like to see her lose some money? Yes,” Glanville said. “I just said, ‘I want you to know I’m thinking about you. I heard about your accident.’ I have an email, I know she checks it and I was just like, get well soon kind of thing. Because at the end of the day we did have a friendship and if that happened to anyone that I knew personally for that long, I would reach out.” Glanville said she never heard from Vanderpump after she sent the message.