‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Open to Return Now That Lisa Rinna Is Gone – but What About Lisa Vanderpump?

Lisa Rinna’s departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have opened the door for Denise Richards return to the show. After two seasons, Richards left RHOBH after feeling ganged up on, and especially betrayed by Rinna, who she used to consider to be a close friend.

Richards recently said she’d be open to coming back to the show, adding that Rinna “needed a break” from RHOBH. So with Rinna off the cast, does that also mean that perhaps Lisa Vanderpump might also return? She opened up about an awkward encounter she had with Rinna and if she’d ever consider returning to RHOBH.

Denise Richards ‘definitely would consider’ returning to ‘RHOBH’

Richards left RHOBH when Brandi Glanville told the cast she hooked up with Richards. Richards denied it and some of the cast turned on her. At the time she vowed to never return to the show.

Denise Richards and Lisa Vanderpump |Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images/Rich Polk/Getty Images for Brent Shapiro Foundation

But she recently said, “I definitely would consider [returning]. They haven’t approached me though,” Richards said on Jeff Lewis Live. “I wouldn’t be opposed. Absolutely not. I enjoyed it, actually. I had fun on the show.”

Richards denied that she and Rinna started talking again. But said “I think though for Lisa it was probably … who knows, maybe one day she will be back,” Richards said. “But I think at this time, at the moment, it was probably a good decision to take a break because it’s a lot.”

How would Denise Richards react to Brandi Glanville returning to ‘RHOBH’ too?

But how would Richards react if Glanville rejoined the cast? “I think that also it depends too on, in my opinion, I think that the show should take a shift in what’s going on,” Richards remarked. She added, “I don’t think you have to play dirty. I think that it’s OK to see women get along and have fun – because it’s also an escape.”

“So it’s nice to see the vacation and the lifestyle and girlfriends getting together and having dinners and drinks and it’s OK to have your kids being taken care of and taking time out for yourself,” she continued.

“It’s OK to show a group of women having fun. It doesn’t always have to be tearing each other apart and s***ting all over each other.”

Denise would love to film with Lisa Vanderpump – but would she return?

Richards appreciated what Vanderpump brought to RHOBH. “She was so great on the show and she’s very entertaining, but they did her a little dirty,” she said, recalling a somewhat similar situation for Vanderpump. The cast accused Vanderpump of planting stories in the press when Dorit Kemsley’s Vanderpump Dogs adoption went sideways.

As for Vanderpump, she recently told Extra there isn’t an amount of money that would get her to return to RHOBH. “I can’t be bought,” she said.

Adding that she recently ran into Rinna and it was nothing short of uncomfortable. Vanderpump said they “politely ignored each other.” Adding, “There’s nothing to discuss. She didn’t treat me well on the show and we were old friends, but I think she had that problem with a couple of other people as well.”