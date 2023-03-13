‘RHOBH’ Fans Embrace Jamie Lee Curtis’s ‘Chic’ Oscar Win as Series ‘Friend’

She made a guest appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, plus actor Jamie Lee Curtis surprised the RHOBH cast at the reunion. So when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, some RHOBH fans took it as a Bravo win.

Linked via Kyle Richards, Curtis became an honorary Housewife, and the cast, especially Dorit Kemsley, gushed when Curtis filmed for RHOBH. Kemsley joined Richards and others who attended Oscar parties to celebrate Curtis’s win for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Despite her enduring presence in Hollywood, the Oscar win is a first for Curtis, who acknowledged her decades of “genre” films. Curtis and Richards starred together in the original Halloween. Later Richards appeared in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends alongside Curtis.

Jamie Lee Curtis ‘RHOBH’ ‘friend’ to win an Oscar

Fans joked that Curtis became the first friend of the Housewives to win an Academy Award. “Jamie Lee Curtis is the first ‘friend of’ in a housewife franchise to win an Oscar,” one person tweeted.

Writer Gibson Johns jokingly tweeted, “She was better on RHOBH.” Another person posted a photo of Kemsley and wrote, “An Oscar win for Jamie Lee Curtis is an Oscar win for her too.”

Jamie Lee Curtis | Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Academy Award cameras captured actor Angela Bassett’s reaction of disappointment when Curtis’s name was announced that she won. Someone tweeted, “The only person who wanted Jamie Lee Curtis to win over Angela Bassett was Dorit Kemsley.” Other fans joked about the link between Curtis’s RHOBH appearance and Oscar win.

A few others were waiting for Kemsley to say that Curtis’s win was very “chic,” which was the word Kemsley constantly used in her scene with Curtis.

Why did Jamie Lee Curtis go viral via ‘RHOBH’?

Curtis has appeared on RHOBH more than once but recently admitted that she never watched the show. Curtis’s latest appearance was in support of her My Hand in Yours charity where Richards hosted an event. The cast viewed items that they could purchase in support of the charity and when Kemsley called windchimes chic, it eventually became a meme.

“I didn’t even see my entire episode,” Curtis said on Variety‘s Awards Circuit podcast (via People). “I just saw the meme. The meme that kept on ‘meme-ing.’ It became a meme forever.”

After the scene went viral, Curtis ended up renaming the windchimes. “This is where the meme that Dorit was talking about how chic my wind chime is,” Curtis said. “That wasn’t a euphemism. I was a peddler. She was so kind and enthusiastic about how chic our products are that I actually renamed the wind chime — the Chic Dorit Wind Chime — on MyHandInYours.com.”

Kyle Richards has a bond with Jamie Lee Curtis

Richards and Curtis have a special bond. Richards was a child and Curtis was a teenager when they filmed the original Halloween together and formed a lasting connection.

“Having that moment with her and just lean across and look her in the eyes as two actors, two friends, adults, moms, it was special,” Richards told E! News about filming Halloween Kills with Curtis.

“I was especially excited about Halloween Ends because Jamie and I actually did not have a scene together in Halloween Kills,” Richards said. “We really do have a connection in our personal lives, so I feel like you can see that on camera.”