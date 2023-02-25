‘RHOBH’: Dorit Kemsley Could Be Designer Christian Cowan’s New Muse – ‘She’s a Slay’ [Exclusive]

Christian Cowan has dressed Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Meredith Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but the celebrity designer has his sights set on a new RHOBH star – Dorit Kemsley.

Cowan recently dished about working with Bravolebrity Housewife clients and joked that he’s only watched a few episodes of RHOBH. “It’s so funny. I’ve got such a great relationship with so many of those wonderful women, but I’m actually atrocious and I’ve never watched the show,” Cowan admitted to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Well, I will say two episodes of Beverly Hills during the pandemic.”

“I’ve dressed Meredith many, many times,” he said. “I’ve dressed Meredith, Erika, and Lisa [Rinna] from the franchise.” Cowan also dressed Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City.

Dorit Kemsley from ‘RHOBH’ is a ‘slay’ Christian Cowan says

But during his chat with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Cowan pondered which Housewife should be next for him. He was about to launch his fashion line, inspired by Doritos. “Also, just throwing out there, Dorit, Doritos … that needs to happen,” he said.

Christian Cowan and Dorit Kemsley |Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/WireImage

“But Dorit, I remember from the episodes I watched, I was like, ‘She’s a slay,'” he recalled. “She knows what she’s doing. So I feel like that needs to happen. And I know she follows me and I follow her. So we should give it a go.”

Kemsley prides herself on her designs, especially when she was featured for being a “vintage style star” in Vogue in 2021.

Dorit Kemsley from ‘RHOBH’ would join an elite list of celebrity clients

Cowan dives headfirst into working with some of the most fierce and commanding women. His celebrity clients include Lady Gala, Cardi B, and Jennifer Lopez to name a few. So how does he approach a fashion collaboration with visionary artists like Erika Jayne, for instance, when he has his own vision?

“So I really like to let them take the lead in terms of how they like to wear stuff,” he explained. “So I’m very lucky they love my clothes and they always ask to have things or buy things. And so it’s really organic. I just kind of like let them do what they want to do with the clothing, because I think that’s the magic of those personalities, is that they put their own spin on everything. And they’ve all got their own sense of style.”

“So if I’m frankly honest, I don’t get too involved in the styling of their looks. I just design the piece and then I let them put their spin on it,” he added.

Who is Christian Cowan’s design inspiration?

Cowan’s designs are chic, fashionable, and sexy, which are appealing to women of all ages. He explained how he brings out the best side in his clients, especially in the sophisticated women he outfits.

“It’s such a stereotypical answer for a designer, but it really is my mother who’s my main inspiration in this life and in so many ways,” he said. “I think that’s the case for everyone. But I think especially for queer children, I think our mothers are such a force in our lives of support. So, I think I’ve always got kind of her perspective in mind. She’s chic, she’s stylish, and the clothes of what works have just naturally come into me by osmosis from being around my mother so much.”