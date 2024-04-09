Josh Waring died on March 31. 'Every fiber in my body hurts,' his mother Lauri Peterson wrote in an Instagram post announcing his death.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring died on March 31. He was 35.

His mother shared the news in an April 6 Instagram post.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” she wrote.

Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring died of an apparent drug overdose

Peterson did not specify a cause of death. The Orange County Register reported that Waring died of an apparent drug overdose.

In her post, Peterson wrote that Josh “fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

She also referenced her son’s issues with substance abuse.

“Thank you to all of the people that have tried to help Josh along the way. I am witness to many Angels on earth,” she wrote. “Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life. I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness.”

In a post on her Instagram, Waring’s sister Ashley Zarlin said that she “lost my brother to the relentless grip of addiction.”

Waring faced the ‘stigma of being a drug addict’

Waring appeared with his mother in early seasons of RHOC, which documented some of his personal struggles. Peterson left the show in 2013. Waring later spent four years behind bars after he was charged with attempted murder in a 2016 shooting.

In a 2019 interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Waring maintained his innocence. He also spoke about how substance abuse affected his life.

“I already have the stigma of being a drug addict, now I’d have the stigma of being violent,” he said. “It’s really hard.”

Waring was released in 2020 after accepting a plea deal where he was sentenced to time served. He later won a settlement from Orange County after alleging that his phone calls from jail had been illegally recorded.

Following his 2020 release, Waring was arrested several more times, the Los Angeles Times reported. In 2022, he was sentenced to two years on drug charges. In February 2024, he was arrested for punching a security guard at a hospital and was sent back to jail.

Waring’s addiction ‘veered him off course,’ his sister says

Zarlin said her brother’s addiction “veered him off course” in his life.

“My heart aches for the lost opportunities for us to grow together as adults, to share laughter and dreams, the conversations that we will never get to have, and the dreams that will be left unfulfilled,” she wrote. “My thoughts linger on the what-ifs, the alternate paths he could have taken if only the system had offered more than empty promises and closed doors.”

“My mom’s unwavering love and tireless efforts to support him will forever be etched in my heart,” Zarlin added. “She fought alongside him, never wavering in her belief that he could overcome this demon.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

