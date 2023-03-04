‘RHOM’: Adriana de Moura Called Out Alexia Nepola for Past Transphobic Comments at Miami Pride Event

Alexia Nepola and Adriana de Moura have been a part of The Real Housewives of Miami since the very beginning in 2010. When Peacock brought the show back in 2021, Nepola and de Moura were among the familiar faces who returned. In its first season back, cameras followed Nepola as she received an award at a Miami Pride event. During her appearance, she made transphobic comments that de Moura recently called her out on.

Alexia Nepola and Adriana de Moura | Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Variety

Alexia Nepola was honored at Wynwood Pride in 2021

In 2021, Nepola was honored at Wynwood Pride in Miami for her LGBTQ advocacy. In the show’s fourth season, which aired in late 2021 and early 2022, fans got an inside look at Nepola’s experience at the annual Pride event.

In one scene, Alexia and her husband Todd are watching a number by Gadfrie Arbulu, a local trans performer. While Arbulu was performing, Alexia leaned over to her husband Todd and misgendered the performer he was watching. “That’s a guy,” she said. “That’s a guy.” Her husband replied, “I know, I know.”

After the episode aired, the Pride event shared their disappointment on Twitter. “After being asked by @bravotv / @peacocktv and RHOM to attend and film at the festival this year, we expected the episode where we were featured would have a positive message and bring more visibility to our community,” the tweet read.

“We are very disappointed in Alexia’s comments about one of our performers, we are even more disappointed that Bravo / Peacock would allow these transphobic comments to be aired on national television,” another tweet read. “[Arbulu] deserves an apology and so do our trans siblings at large.”

Adriana de Moura called out Alexia’s transphobic comments at the pride event

Friend of the Housewives, Adriana de Moura, spoke about Alexia’s words in a February 2023 interview with Page Six.

“Alexia was shaming a trans woman at a Pride event,” she said. “If you look at the footage on Season 4 when she’s going to be the marshal of the Pride parade in Miami in Wynwood, she’s sitting there with her then-fiancé, Todd.”

Alexia Nepola’s thoughts on her late husband Herman’s sexuality

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami also showcased Alexia tracking down the man who was believed to be the partner of her late husband, Herman Echevarria.

“I would have loved for him to have come out and had this conversation because I would have supported him and helped him,” she said, adding, “And hooked him up with all my cute gay friends.”

Adriana de Moura and Alexia Nepola’s relationship today

Season 5 of RHOM marked a turning point in Nepola and de Moura’s friendship. After Adriana regretfully likened a foot injury she sustained in the Bahamas to Nepola’s son Frankie’s near-fatal car accident, Nepola was done with de Moura. After the episode aired, the Cuban Barbie took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the fallout.

“I am doing this post today because a topic on our show addresses Frankie and I want the truth to be told from my voice. In doing so, you’ve all witnessed some of my most vulnerable — and while I’m in a much better place, a huge part of my heart continues to ache,” Nepola said. “Frankie’s accident changed my life. I’ve shared my journey with Frankie on RHOM for years as much as I can emotionally, in hopes of inspiring others going through similar situations to remain positive and optimistic. For anyone to use Frankie’s accident to compare or ‘connect’ their level of pain and suffering to what Frankie has endured is wrong ESPECIALLY when referring to a FAKE INJURY.”

“I have survived heartaches of all kinds,” she ended the post. “I hope to inspire all people to believe that remaining positive will eventually lead to a happy and healthy future.”