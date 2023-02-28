‘RHOM’: Adriana de Moura Deeply Regrets Comparing Her Foot Injury to Alexia Nepola’s Son Frankie’s Accident: ‘If I Could Take Those Words Back, I Would’

Adriana de Moura isn’t a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami anymore, but the Brazilian singer has been a source of drama in its fifth season. While on a girls’ trip to the Bahamas, Guerdy Abraira and Kiki Barth fell on de Moura’s foot, leaving it bruised. When she used an analogy explaining her injury to Alexia Nepola, the Cuban Barbie didn’t hold back.

Alexia Nepola and Adriana de Moura | Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Variety

Adriana de Moura compared her foot injury to Frankie Rosello’s accident

Guerdy Abraira and Kiki Barth were playfully wrestling on the beach in the Bahamas when they fell onto Adriana de Moura’s foot on the sand. De Moura claimed her foot was broken, and limped to sit down.

When some of the other Housewives felt that she was overreacting, de Moura attempted to help Alexia Nepola understand that just because Abraira and Barth didn’t intend to hurt her, she still had an injury. “It was an accident. It could have happened to any of us,” Nepola said. In response, de Moura replied, “But accidents have consequences, as you know with Frankie.”

In 2011, Nepola’s then-13-year-old son Frankie Rosello was involved in a near-fatal car accident. He was in a coma for three months and required extensive recovery as he learned to walk and speak again. Following de Moura’s likening of her injury to Rosello’s accident, Nepola started to cry and called de Moura a bad person.

Adriana de Moura regrets her statements and apologized to Alexia Nepola

De Moura knew she put her foot in her mouth and expressed remorse afterward, crying in her confessional. After the episode aired, she was a guest on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and explained how she was wrong to use the comparison and is “deeply sorry” for what she said.

“I regret using the analogy. It wasn’t correct and if I could take those words back, I would,” she said. “Now when I look back at that time, I see that it was wrong to use the analogy. Obviously, the accident didn’t compare to Frankie’s — obviously — and I wasn’t trying to compare.”

“I was trying to get some empathy from her and that was the point I was trying to make,” she added. “I was like, ‘Please give some empathy.'”

De Moura expressed her frustration with her apology not being accepted on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “Whatever I do is never good enough. I apologize. I get down my knees, I apologize again, and they won’t let go of the bone, you know?” she said.

Alexia Nepola addressed the situation on Instagram

After the episode highlighting the face-off aired, Nepola took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the situation, and how her own recovery from Rosello’s near-death experience continues to this day.

“I will never recover from Frankie’s accident,” Nepola said. “It’s only my wish that he can continue to improve in time, and he can be as ‘normal and productive’ as his limitations allow. I will never accept the loss of my dreams for him, and I will never give up on him or Peter. Our pain is so deep.”

“Frankie’s accident changed my life,” she continued. “I’ve shared my journey with Frankie on RHOM for years as much as I can emotionally, in hopes of inspiring others going through similar situations to remain positive and optimistic. For anyone to use Frankie’s accident to compare or ‘connect’ their level of pain and suffering to what Frankie has endured is wrong ESPECIALLY when referring to a FAKE INJURY.”

“I have survived heartaches of all kinds,” she ended the post. “I hope to inspire all people to believe that remaining positive will eventually lead to a happy and healthy future.”