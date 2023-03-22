‘RHOM’: Guerdy Abraira Reveals Why Alexia Nepola Was the ‘Most Delusional’ of All This Season

The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira joined the series when Peacock revived the show in 2021 after nearly a decade off the air. She appears alongside OGs such as Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, and Adriana de Moura. But when it comes to who she thinks is the most delusional, she was quick and sure of her answer.

Guerdy Abraira | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Guerdy Abraira is a ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ newbie, while Alexia Nepola is an OG

Alexia Nepola was a part of the inaugural cast of The Real Housewives of Miami when it premiered on Bravo in 2011. She was joined by Housewives Adriana de Moura, Larsa Pippen, Lea Black, Marysol Patton, and Cristy Rice. In August 2011, Nepola (then Echevarria)’s son Frankie was in a near-fatal car accident that left him with a long road to recovery. As a result, she took a step back from being a full-time Housewife in the second season, instead appearing as a Friend of the Housewives. She returned as a full-time Housewife in its third season.

The show went off the air in 2012. But in 2021, Peacock brought back The Real Housewives of Miami for a fourth season with some familiar faces, as well as some new ones. Nepola and Pippen rejoined the show as full-time cast members, while de Moura and Patton have been Friends of the Housewives since the show came back.

The OGs are joined by four new additions to the show: world-renowned event planner Guerdy Abraira, former model Julia Lemigova, and anesthesiologist Dr. Nicole Martin are full-time cast members, while model Kiki Barth is a Friend of the Housewives.

Guerdy Abraira said Alexia Nepola was the ‘most delusional’ Housewife on season 5 of ‘RHOM’

The fifth season of The Real Housewives of Miami premiered in late 2022 and aired through early 2023. Among the big events of the season was Nicole Martin uninviting Larsa Pippen from her engagement party by sending her a mirror in the mail with a message saying “Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who’s the fake one of all?”

In a March 2023 appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Abraira referenced the moment when discussing Nepola and her apparent delusions of grandeur this season.

“That mirror should have been sent to Alexia too,” she said, referencing Martin’s stunt. “‘Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who’s the most delusional of them all?'”

“I mean, my love, really? Come on,” she continued. “It’s kind of like you telling me that I scare you and that that you can’t be sat across from me because I scare you because of my movement and expressionism. I’m sorry, my face moves. I’m sorry. I have feelings and I’m sorry, I’m from the Caribbean, which you are from as well. So we’re all at the same, but for some reason I’m the one that’s the scary one. Got you.”

Guerdy and Alexia’s relationship

At the season 5 reunion filmed in January 2023, Guerdy and Alexia maintained a relatively cordial relationship, discussing their friendship despite Abraira’s inability to plan Alexia’s 2021 wedding and tiffs they’ve gotten into throughout Abraira’s time on the show.

“She surprised me the most, and I was disappointed with her, as well,” Nepola told Entertainment Tonight in December 2022. “The thing is she doesn’t stop. She doesn’t stop with me. It’s like, OK, I get it!”

“I was just surprised by the fact that she wanted nothing to do with [my wedding party],” Nepola added. “I think that I moved forward, and then every time I see here it’s, like, an attack. Every time I see her, an attack, and then she wants to call me ‘dismissive,’ and that I’m ‘entitled.’ No, like, if you’re going to speak, speak the truth.”