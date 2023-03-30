‘RHOM’: Why Did Joanna Krupa and 1st Husband Romain Zago Divorce?

Joanna Krupa was a fixture on The Real Housewives of Miami in the early 2010s before the show originally went off the air. During her time on the show, viewers got an inside look at her romance and marriage to Romain Zago. But in the years since being on the show, the couple has since moved on to new partners.

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago | Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago got married on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Krupa and Zago tied the knot in 2013 in California. Their nuptials were featured on season 3 of The Real Housewives of Miami.

In 2017, however, the couple parted ways after four years of marriage. “Joanna and Romain remain grateful for the years they spent together and wish each other nothing but continued happiness and success,” Krupa’s attorney, Raymond J. Rafool, said in a statement to People at the time.

According to People, the final dissolution of marriage stated that “The parties did not request from the other and do and did not seek and irrevocably waived any and all rights to receive alimony and support in all forms and/or a combination of forms.”

Why Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago divorced

In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Krupa opened up about the factors that played a part in her and Zago’s split.

“Honestly, right now I’m trying to focus on work. I just feel like men in Hollywood are looking a trophy wife,” the model admitted. “It’s really hard to get to know somebody, to get to know you for you. So I think Hollywood is a tough dating city. I think I’m kind of over it for right now and I’m more focused on work to see where that takes me and if prince charming comes along, great. But I just feel like it’s really tough in L.A.”

“My ex-husband and I did the LA-Miami thing but I feel like it’s definitely healthier if two people are in one city,” she added. “The bicoastal relationship was really tough and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now. Traveling from L.A. to Miami and then also traveling out of the country. It would be nice to meet somebody local and just settle here.”

Despite the breakup, the pair appear to be amicable. As for whether she would ever reconcile with him? “We’re friends. We talk on a daily basis. But I think when things go wrong I don’t know if there’s a way to go back,” she said.

Both Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have gotten married and divorced since then

In 2018, Krupa got married to businessman Douglas Nunes. But in March 2023, Page Six reported that the two were heading for divorce. Nunes listed Jan. 2, 2023 as their date of separation due to “irreconcilable differences.” They share a daughter, Asha-Leigh, who was born in November 2019.

Zago similarly moved on after their divorce, marrying fitness model Carolina Delgado in February 2020. But their union would only last a year, as they began divorce proceedings in April 2021. “We are soul mates meant to be best friends,” Delgado told Page Six of their amicable split at their time. “Good thing is we are mature enough to realize we want to have each other in our lives without the pressure of the ‘marriage’ now. We are more focused on our careers and manage to have time to spend together whenever we can.”