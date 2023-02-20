‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Celebrated Valentine’s Day With Her ‘Forever Valentine’ Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen joined The Real Housewives of Miami in its first season back in 2010, and the OnlyFans creator returned to the franchise when Peacock rebooted the series in 2021. In the time since her original RHOM stint, Pippen has split from her ex-husband, former basketball player Scottie Pippen, and has been seen in public with different men. Since late 2022, Pippen has been linked to Marcus Jordan, son of retired basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen | TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Larsa Pippen has been tied to Marcus Jordan since 2022

Larsa Pippen’s divorce from Scottie Pippen was finalized in December 2021, coinciding with the premiere of the newly-revived Real Housewives of Miami. Since then, Pippen has been connected to other men, though she said in an interview with Page Six that a lot of times these are just friends that she’s immediately assumed to be romantically involved with.

“I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun,” she said.

Since late 2022, Pippen has been spotted out with Marcus Jordan. But Pippen has continued to downplay the level of her relationship with Jordan, telling Page Six they’ve “been friends for the last couple of years.”

In a December 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Pippen about what Scottie thinks about her “friendship” with Jordan. According to TMZ, she replied that she didn’t know and explained that the Pippen and Jordan families aren’t as tight-knit as many would think.

“I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined and they really weren’t,” she said.

Larsa Pippen celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023 with her ‘forever Valentine’

Valentine’s Day is about celebrating all kinds of love, and Pippen made sure to do so on her Instagram. To mark the day, she shared a photo of her with Jordan and captioned the post “My forever Valentine” with a red heart emoji.

Pippen has posted Jordan on her Instagram a number of times since they were first spotted together in late 2022.

Larsa Pippen’s dating history includes basketball players

Since Larsa Pippen filed for divorce from Scottie in 2018, she’s been linked to people including Grammy-winning rapper Future and basketball player Eric Moreland. In late 2020, she made headlines when she was linked to Los Angeles Lakers player Malik Beasley.

Even after splitting up, Pippen remains on cordial terms with her ex-husband as they prioritize raising their kids.

“[We] are really best friends,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important.”

“We are obsessed with our kids,” she added. “Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”