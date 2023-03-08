‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Knew She Had Feelings For Marcus Jordan When She Got ‘Jealous’ of Other Girls Talking to Him

The Real Housewives of Miami returned on Peacock from a nearly decade-long hiatus in 2021. At the time, OG Housewife Larsa Pippen was in the midst of her divorce from basketball star Scottie Pippen. At the same time, she was starting to date again following her split. In the fall of 2022, Pippen became romantically linked to Marcus Jordan, sneaker entrepreneur and son of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were first rumored to be together in the fall of 2022

Pippen spoke about her finding her way back to dating in a December 2022 interview with Page Six.

“I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun,” she said.

In September 2022, rumors began to ramp up that Pippen was dating Marcus Jordan. But Pippen downplayed the level of their relationship, telling Page Six they’ve “been friends for the last couple of years.”

Larsa Pippen developed feelings for Marcus Jordan after seeing other girls talk to him

Although her relationship with Jordan started out as a friendship, she eventually realized that she had feelings for the Trophy Room entrepreneur. She spoke about the moment in a February 2023 interview with People magazine.

“I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it,” she admitted. “And it was weird because I’m not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation. And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal.”

She added that the two “had a great foundation as friends” for four years before they became romantically linked. “I do feel like timing is everything and it started off just getting to know each other and then, here we are,” she said.

Larsa Pippen’s dating history

Pippen has been criticized by some for dating the son of Michael Jordan, her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s former teammate. Since Larsa filed for divorce in 2018, she’s been reportedly linked to prominent figures including Grammy-winning rapper Future and basketball player Eric Moreland. In late 2020, she made headlines when she was tied to Los Angeles Lakers player Malik Beasley.

Larsa and Scottie’s divorce was finalized in December 2021. But despite their marriage being over, they continue to co-parent their four children together, sharing 50/50 custody rights.

“[We] are really best friends,” she told Us Weekly in 2019 of their co-parenting setup. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important.”

“We are obsessed with our kids,” she continued. “Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”