‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Said Scottie Pippen Would ‘Punish’ Her When They Were Getting Divorced

When The Real Housewives of Miami debuted in 2010, Larsa Pippen was happily married to basketball star Scottie Pippen. The show returned from a nearly decade-long hiatus in 2021, and at the time, the Pippens were in the middle of a drawn-out divorce battle. At the time, Larsa claimed that Scottie wasn’t exactly the kindest during the divorce process.

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen got a divorce in 2021

The Real Housewives of Miami returned to TV screens everywhere in late 2021 as a Peacock-exclusive series. The show’s first revived season, Season 4, was filmed in the midst of Larsa and Scottie Pippen’s divorce in 2021.

Scottie Pippen first filed for divorce in 2016. They briefly got back together shortly thereafter, but Larsa re-filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. While they were separated, they split co-parenting duties, with Larsa’s younger children appearing on screen in Miami.

Their divorce was finalized in December 2021 as the show made its highly-anticipated return to TV.

Larsa said Scottie would ‘punish’ her during their divorce

In the show’s fourth season, Larsa lamented how her relationship with Scottie had deteriorated as a result of the divorce. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa said on RHOM, according to People. She added that she “was kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami home, while resulted in Larsa having to send their 14-year-old daughter Sophie Pippen back to Los Angeles to live with Scottie.

“I was traumatized,” Larsa said honestly. “If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher.” She went on to say that Scottie is “used to controlling the narrative.”

“This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids,” the Larsa Marie jewelry entrepreneur said. “He’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”

“[Scottie is] pushing all the buttons to let me know that he’s still in charge and because I’m doing whatever makes me happy,” she said. This included dating other people such as Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley.

Larsa is dating Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan’s son

Since late 2022, Larsa has been romantically linked to another basketball player: Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan. The 32-year-old Jordan played basketball in college at the University of Central Florida before going on to create his own sneaker collection, The Trophy Room. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official as Larsa posted a photo of the two together at Marcus’ Trophy Room store in Orlando, Florida with the caption “Checks over stripes.”

When reflecting on Scottie Pippen’s opinion of her newfound freedom following their divorce, Larsa couldn’t be bothered, chalking Scottie’s discomfort with her life post-divorce up to jealousy regarding her dating life.

“So dating someone younger makes me happy? I’m doing it!” Larsa said on RHOM. “Which leads me to believe that it’s a jealousy problem. That jealousy is the underlying issue.”