‘RHONY: Legacy’ Is Reportedly Happening Again…But With a Twist!

Great news for Real Housewives of New York fans! The much-awaited spinoff, RHONY: Legacy, is finally happening. After reportedly being stalled due to contract negotiations, an inside source now confirms that the highly anticipated series is back on track.

However, there is a slight hiccup: Jill Zarin, who was said to be the main cause of the delay, won’t be joining the spinoff. As we wait for an official announcement from Bravo, here’s a preview of the returning cast members who will grace our screens in RHONY: Legacy.

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Andy Cohen, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Talent Resources

Jill Zarin will reportedly not be a part of ‘RHONY: Legacy’

Fans’ dreams of seeing RHONY: Legacy become a reality were seemingly dashed after reports surfaced that Jill was holding things up with her contract negotiations. Although Bravo hasn’t said anything official about the rumors, an insider recently revealed that the spinoff is back on and Jill is on the outs.

Speaking to Bravo and Cocktails, the source explained how Bravo decided to boot Jill from the series, which is now going to be more like the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The source also revealed that Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Ramona Singer will comprise the cast.

“Legacy has become a girl’s trip,” the source dished. “Jill is out.”

The source went on to tease that the former RHONY cast members will start filming the new spinoff — rumored to be a return to Scary Island — as early as June, which could mean that the show will premiere later this year. Fans have reacted fairly positively to the news, especially the part about Jill no longer being a part of the series.

Luann de Lesseps opens up about the ‘RHONY: Legacy’ delay

When Bravo first teased the idea of RHONY: Legacy, Jill was included in the full cast list. It didn’t take long, however, before reports surfaced that Jill was holding things up because she refused to budge on contract talks.

The news came as a huge disappointment for fans, but in an interview with People, Luann assured fans that the series would eventually become a reality.

“I always said, ‘Never count out the Countess,’ but in this case, it’s, ‘Never count out the New York City Housewives,’” Luann shared.

Bravo host Andy Cohen first announced RHONY: Legacy in March, along with news that the network is completely rebooting RHONY with a whole new cast. The decision came following a disastrous season that threatened the future of the franchise.

Despite reports of a delay, it’s great to hear that RHONY: Legacy is back on track and that the franchise is giving more screen time to some of the original cast members who were integral to the success of the series.

Andy Cohen reacts to the reports about Jill Zarin

In addition to Luann’s comments, Cohen recently took to social media to put fans at rest about RHONY: Legacy. Although we can’t say for sure what Cohen was referencing, the timing of the tweet suggests that RHONY was on his mind.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Cohen wrote on Twitter.

Cohen’s tweet came around the same time that reports surfaced about how RHONY: Legacy was delayed due to contract disputes. At the time, sources claimed that Bravo was putting the entire project on hold until they could work something out.

As far as the cast is concerned, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Jill is out. But it is a bit surprising that Ramona has reportedly decided to be a part of the show as she previously stated that her time in front of the cameras is over.

Bravo has not announced when RHONY: Legacy will premiere.