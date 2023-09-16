‘RHONY’ reboot star Brynn Whitfield is an accomplished professional with a heartbreaking backstory, not a ‘sugar baby.’

Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield is more than just a familiar face on our screens; she’s an accomplished professional with an intriguing backstory.

However, her substantial earnings and affluent lifestyle have sparked rumors and gossip, leaving many wondering about the true roots of her wealth. Amid sugar baby speculation, here’s how Brynn sculpted a prosperous career through dedication and strategic endeavors.

This is how Brynn Whitfield earned her fortune

Brynn enjoys a lavish lifestyle in her West Village residence in Manhattan, often jet-setting to top-tier destinations on a whim. This has left many fans curious about how she effortlessly funds such a luxurious way of life.

Reports from Life and Style suggest that by 2023, the Real Housewives of New York star’s net worth was around $3 million.

Brynn completed her undergraduate studies at Purdue University, majoring in communication, public relations, and advertising in 2008.

Since her graduation, she’s been associated with several PR firms and even took on a freelance marketing communication expert role in September 2022.

Beyond her primary profession, Brynn is also recognized as a certified yoga trainer. She’s been actively involved with SACRED Yoga, serving on their advisory board since 2019.

Over the past 10 years, she’s made her mark by spearheading highly successful campaigns for high-end clients.

‘RHONY’ star addresses the notion that she is a ‘sugar baby’

Brynn has responded assertively to online critics spreading claims that she might be involved in escort services or depends on a sugar daddy. One individual boldly criticized Brynn, implying she didn’t amass her wealth independently.

Reacting to this on social media, the RHONY celebrity did not mince words, expressing her disappointment at those hinting she was involved in such activities.

“You should be ashamed,” Brynn told the fan.

According to Page Six, Brynn highlighted that her professional journey outshines many, boasting an extensive five-page resume. At 36, this Purdue University alum emphasized her relentless commitment to her career.

She enthusiastically shared that she’s now consulting for two skincare brands.

Brynn further explained that there were numerous instances when her packed work schedule left her with no time to shoot alongside her fellow RHONY cast members.

‘RHONY’ star Brynn Whitfield talks about why her work hasn’t been featured on the show

Regrettably, Brynn’s significant achievements haven’t garnered the public attention she believes they deserve. She has repeatedly expressed her concerns to the network about this oversight.

Sharing a glimpse of an email she forwarded to a Bravo official, Brynn lamented the omission of her professional details from her show profile.

“It’s out of my control if you don’t get to see me working, and only see one side of me,” she noted.

Since RHONY has showcased only the luxurious side of her life and hasn’t touched upon her professional journey, Brynn felt compelled to address the murmurs about her wealth.

She clarified misconceptions by stressing she had highlighted during her show auditions that she wasn’t wealthy, married, or a homeowner. She humorously mentioned the possibility of a mix-up, implying they might have approached the wrong New Yorker.

As for her earnings from RHONY, the exact amount remains undisclosed. But to give some context, former star Bethenny Frankel reported a $7,250 paycheck for her debut season.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York reboot air Sunday nights on Bravo.