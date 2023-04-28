Taylor Sheridan Was Talking About the End of ‘Yellowstone’ Long Before His Feud With Kevin Costner

The fifth season of Yellowstone is coming to a close, but the real drama is happening behind the scenes. Creator Taylor Sheridan and lead star Kevin Costner are at the center of a feud that’s been grabbing headlines.

Despite rumors that the series may end because of the tension, Sheridan had already been discussing the show’s conclusion well before the conflict erupted. As avid fans eagerly anticipate the second half of season 5, the fate of Yellowstone remains uncertain.

Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan openly discusses the end of his hit western drama

The second half of Yellowstone Season 5 is expected to air this year. But what happens beyond that is anyone’s guess.

While the drama with Costner is threatening the future of the series, Sheridan has already talked about how he wants it to end. In an interview with Deadline, the showrunner revealed that he has a clear ending in mind for the series and won’t drag things out.

“You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate. So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion,” Sheridan revealed. “You have to move in a straight line toward that end.”

Sheridan added that he has yet to discuss the show’s conclusion with Paramount Network. Although he didn’t reveal any specifics about the series finale, he did say that he is “writing to that ending.”

The Yellowstone creator also teased that fans should not expect the series to go beyond eight seasons. With the show about to conclude season 5, it is entirely possible that an ending is right around the corner.

Kevin Costner’s reported feud with Taylor Sheridan may jeopardize the future of ‘Yellowstone’

Sheridan’s comments aside, his alleged feud with Costner could end Yellowstone even sooner than he would like. None of the parties involved have confirmed the rumors, but sources claim that things are reaching a breaking point.

According to Yahoo, insiders claim that Costner and Sheridan have been arguing about the show’s direction. Although Costner attempted to discuss the issue with producers, they reportedly told him to “stick to acting.”

The drama allegedly forced Costner to shorten his filming schedule for the remainder of season 5. Sources claim that the actor told Sheridan that he only has a week to film the rest of the season.

While the rumors have not been confirmed, production on the second half of season 5 has been delayed. Filming was supposed to start in early 2023 but has yet to get underway.

‘Yellowstone’s’ fate is sealed, regardless of any drama on the set

Despite the drama, Yellowstone remains one of the most popular shows on television. The series has even spawned a number of prequels and spinoffs, which has only added to Sheridan’s busy schedule.

But with the rest of season 5 in doubt, fans are left with a lot of unanswered questions. And if the reports about Costner are true, this may be the last we see of John Dutton.

With production delayed, Costner is currently working on a number of different projects. This includes his western, Horizon.

Regardless of what happens with Costner, it sounds like Sheridan already has a plan in mind on how to end Yellowstone. The only thing that is certain is that Sheridan isn’t going to drag things out to reach that ending.