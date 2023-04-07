Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Will Move Forward Regardless of Kevin Costner’s Future on the Show

In exciting news for Yellowstone fans, Matthew McConaughey is slated to join the show’s ever-expanding universe. In the midst of speculation about Kevin Costner’s future with the franchise, McConaughey is preparing to take the lead in his own Yellowstone spinoff.

Details of McConaughey’s role have yet to be released, but Paramount executives are reportedly moving forward with the spinoff, regardless of what the future holds for Costner’s involvement in the franchise.

Matthew McConaughey | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey set to star in a ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff

Reports have surfaced that McConaughey is currently in negotiations with Paramount and creator Taylor Sheridan to star in his own Yellowstone spinoff. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor has yet to sign a deal, but both sides are working toward an agreement.

We don’t know too many details about the new show, but Sheridan has already released several Yellowstone prequels and has a few more planned for the coming years. This includes two shows set in 1883 and 1923, respectively, and a spinoff about the 6666 ranch.

Although there is some uncertainty about Costner’s future, Paramount recently released a statement that teased they are looking forward to working with McConaughey on a future project.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner,” the network shared.

While McConaughey’s future in the franchise seems set, Costner might be making an early exit following the end of season 5.

Paramount executive says Kevin Costner will remain on ‘Yellowstone’

Rumors about Costner’s future on Yellowstone have persisted for months. Back in February, sources claimed that Paramount was having major issues with Costner’s filming schedule, a conflict that threatened to end the series altogether.

At the time, insiders reported that Costner was only available to film for one week, despite having an entire second half of the season to wrap up. In response to the rumors, the president of Paramount’s development and production department released a statement to put fans at ease.

“What I can say is our star, the face of our show and the executive producer, [we] are very confident he’s going to continue with our show,” Keith Cox shared per The Hollywood Reporter.

Yellowstone finished airing the first half of season 5 back in January. The series was originally scheduled to premiere in the second half in the summer of 2023, though filming has not started.

With production currently delayed, the season likely won’t resume until much later in 2023 or even 2024, depending on when filming starts back up.

A closer look at Matthew McConaughey’s Paramount spinoff

While Yellowstone fans deal with the potential of losing Costner, Chris McCarthy, the president of ViacomCBS, recently confirmed that McConaughey’s spinoff is in the works.

The upcoming series will be the latest addition to the growing roster of spinoffs and prequels set in the world of the Dutton family, which includes hits like 1883, Bass Reeves, 1923, and 6666.

McConaughey has yet to confirm or deny his involvement in the highly popular show, and Costner has issued a statement denying the reports about his scheduling drama.

McCarthy, meanwhile, assured fans that new spinoffs will happen regardless of Costner’s involvement in future seasons of Yellowstone. He also admitted that the franchise would not be as popular as it is without Costner at the helm and that he hopes the actor remains on the show for years to come.