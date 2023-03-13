Kevin Costner Just Landed Another Gig That Could Affect His Future on ‘Yellowstone’

Say it isn’t so! Kevin Costner has reportedly secured a spot on a new show on the History Channel, a move that could affect his future on Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone.

The History Channel just revealed that the actor will host and serve as an executive producer on a series tentatively titled Kevin Costner’s The West, with esteemed historian Doris Kearns Goodwin serving as a fellow executive producer.

The news comes after rumors surfaced that Costner is leaving Yellowstone due to scheduling issues.

Kevin Costner landed a new gig that might interfere with his run on ‘Yellowstone’

Comprising eight episodes, Costner’s documentary series explores the misconceptions and fables surrounding the “Wild West”. Through a myriad of perspectives, the program showcases the adventurous, perilous, and opportunistic elements that epitomize the period. It will feature diverse, multifaceted characters and previously untold narratives that contributed to shaping the era and have left a lasting impact on America.

According to ET Online, Costner released a statement confirming his new project. The news certainly casts doubt about his future on Yellowstone, but the actor is definitely excited about branching out into the documentary genre.

“I am in love with history. I love the rich, heroic, and harrowing stories of the West. The people and their stories have always held a fascination for me, but there’s an urgency today to put those times and the men and women who we think we know in perspective, in the context of their times, without judgement,” Costner shared.

Using historical archives, expert interviews, and compelling characters, Kevin Costner’s The West will provide a vivid depiction of the American frontier. The show will chronicle the experiences of trailblazers, law enforcement officials, and individuals who fought for their rights and land in brutal conflicts.

Paramount address the rumors of Kevin Costner’s exit

The news of Costner’s upcoming project comes on the heels of reports that his time on Yellowstone is nearing an end. Reports suggest that the actor may be looking to reduce his working hours on the Paramount Network series, leading to discussions about a possible offshoot led by Matthew McConaughey.

In response to the reports, Costner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, revealed that the rumors are completely unfounded. Signer assured Yellowstone fans that Costner is very dedicated to the show and has no desire to cut back on set.

“Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Singer stated. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

Paramount also released a statement to combat the rumors. The network revealed that they hope Costner remains on the cast of Yellowstone for a long time to come. The series, headed by Sheridan, is currently in the middle of its 5th season.

A rundown of the drama on the set of ‘Yellowstone’

While Costner is working hard to quell the rumors, reports continue to surface about trouble on the set of Yellowstone. According to inside sources, the drama between Costner and Sheridan runs a lot deeper than a simple scheduling conflict.

Speaking to ET Online, reporter Matthew Belloni believes that there are several things that might be plaguing the popular show. Apart from the scheduling issues, Belloni revealed that personal drama and salary disagreements may also be at the root of the show’s problems.

“Kevin Costner is famously headstrong and he has been at odds with Taylor Sheridan, the creator of this show, for months now over the days that he’s gonna be shooting for the next part of the season,” Belloni explained.

Sources previously claimed that Costner only wanted to film for one week to finish the second half of season 5, which comprises 8 episodes. Insiders also claim that the actor is demanding a pay bump for having to film for longer than expected. Costner, of course, is one of the highest paid actors on television, bringing in over $1 million for every episode of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone will return — with Costner for now — with part 2 of season 5 later this year on Paramount.