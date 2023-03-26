Amid Rumors of Kevin Costner’s Exit, 1 ‘Yellowstone’ Star Admits the Show ‘Lives and Dies’ on Him

Yellowstone has been inundated with reports that Kevin Costner is ready to walk, putting the future of Taylor Sheridan’s show in jeopardy. Some have even speculated that the fate of the show may rest on how the situation with Costner is resolved, as noted by one of the show’s cast members.

Amid rumors that Costner might leave the beloved series, former Yellowstone cast member Wolé Parks shared his thoughts on the exit rumors. While fans wait for news of the series continuing past season 5, Parks admitted that the show “lives and dies” on Costner.

Kevin Costner | Paramount

Wolé Parks opens up about the future of ‘Yellowstone’

Despite the reports surrounding Costner, it is possible for the show to carry on without its leading man at the helm. But as far as Parks is concerned, Yellowstone will conclude in season 5 if Costner decided to walk away.

In an interview with Express, Parks stated that he doesn’t think Yellowstone will be successful without Costner. Although the actor admitted that Sheridan can probably find a way to work things out, he believes that stars make or break a show.

“Every show kind of lives and dies based on the number one on the call sheet. They kind of set the tone,” Parks shared.

Parks played the role of Torry, Dan Jenkins’ (Danny Huston) bodyguard, back in season 2 of Yellowstone. He appeared in six episodes of the show and got a chance to interact with Costner on the set.

While the reports surrounding Costner are unflattering, Parks had nothing but good things to say about the Yellowstone star.

The season 2 star has high praise for Kevin Costner

Production on the rest of season 5 of Yellowstone is expected to start in the coming months. As the cast and crew get ready for filming to begin, reports have surfaced that Costner wants to significantly reduce his time on set.

Although fans are pretty nervous about the rumors, Parks revealed that Costner was great to work with back in season 2.

“I got to work with Kevin Costner, which was amazing,” he explained. “Nothing but good things to say about him.”

Parks added that Costner was a “class act” and came prepared for every scene. He also revealed that the Yellowstone star was incredibly professional and treated everyone with respect, regardless of their role.

No matter what happens with Costner and Yellowstone, fans will be treated to a slew of prequels and spin-offs in the coming years. That includes the hit series 1883 and the upcoming prequel 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Kevin Costner’s spokesperson releases a statement about those ‘Yellowstone’ exit rumors

In response to speculation that Yellowstone may be ending after its fifth season because of Costner’s apparent scheduling constraints, the actor’s attorney, Marty Singer, has pushed back against these claims.

According to Time, Singer released a statement that bashed the rumors about Costner’s scheduling conflicts being the cause of filming delays. The attorney flat-out denied that Costner has any issues with producers, which should come as welcome news to fans.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Singer stated. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

The second half of season 5 of Yellowstone was expected to premiere on Paramount this summer. But with filming being delayed, the series is unlikely to return until later in the year.

In addition to Singer, Paramount also released a statement about the rumors surrounding Costner. The network stated that they have little to report on that front before noting that they hope that Costner remains a part of the show “for a long time to come.”