‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Is ‘in Texas Spinning Hay Into Gold’ Writing Season 5, Despite Filming Delay According to Ep Stephen Kay

Yellowstone has a lot of storylines to wrap up in the second half of season 5. With John (Kevin Costner) facing impeachment and a disease ravaging the family’s livestock, it’s unclear how the season will ultimately conclude for the Duttons.

As viewers eagerly tune in for the final episodes, the second half of season 5 has been plagued by filming delays. Despite all the setbacks, creator Taylor Sheridan is currently “in Texas spinning hay into gold” for the popular neo-western.

Taylor Sheridan | Omar Vega/Getty Images

‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan is hard at work writing season 5

The first half of season 5 of Yellowstone aired at the start of this year. The season only has a handful of episodes remaining and was originally expected to resume this summer. But with filming still being delayed, a return date hasn’t been set.

There is certainly a lot up in the air with half a season to go. Not only is John Dutton dealing with a potential impeachment, but his family’s livestock is suffering from a major illness. In an interview with Deadline, executive producer Stephen Kay revealed that Sheridan is hard at work resolving those lingering issues.

“Taylor [Sheridan] is in Texas spinning hay into gold, and we’re hoping we’re hoping we’ll do it soon. Everybody’s excited,” Kay shared.

Aside from the show’s storylines, the series has been dealing with rumors surrounding Costner’s future. Despite the success of Yellowstone and its spinoffs, reports have surfaced that Costner may be walking away from the series for good.

Kevin Costner responds to the season 5 filming delays

Reports have been circulating for months that Costner might be leaving Yellowstone in the near future. At the center of the rumors was the idea that Costner wanted to decrease his time on set.

According to Joblo, sources claimed that Costner only had one week in his busy schedule to film the rest of season 5. Sheridan and company, of course, needed a lot more than one week to wrap up the story.

This reportedly led to a delay in production. It also sparked rumors that season 5 of Yellowstone would be the final outing, with Matthew McConaughey leading a new spinoff in the hit franchise.

In response to the reports, Costner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, issued a statement on his behalf. Singer refuted the rumors surrounding Costner’s future on the show and assured fans they simply aren’t true.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” he stated. “It’s ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

‘Yellowstone’ stars share their thoughts on the second half of season 5

Amid the delay in production, other Yellowstone stars shared their thoughts on what might be ahead. Although Sheridan is playing things close to the vest, the cast members are hopeful that everything will work out for the best.

Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, and Piper Perabo all discussed what they thought Sheridan is planning for the rest of season 5. Bentley cautioned fans not to buy into too many theories about his character, Jamie Dutton.

“What’s been great about Taylor’s writing is he literally surprises me every time I pick up a script… but it’s usually tough. So whatever it’s going to be it’s going to be hard to do,” he explained.

Perabo agreed with her co-star and noted that she is holding her breath to discover how her character’s storyline ends this season. She also admitted that it is “sort of terrifying” thinking about what Sheridan has planned for Summer Higgins.

Sheridan has not commented on the reports surrounding Costner. If filming resumes soon, fans can expect the rest of season 5 of Yellowstone to air sometime this year.