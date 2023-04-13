Kevin Costner Reflects on His Career Amid His Strained Relationship With Taylor Sheridan — Remains Mum on the Status of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone enthusiasts have eagerly awaited news on the future of the show since the midseason finale of its fifth season aired in January. Although details have been scant, it appears that Kevin Costner, one of the show’s biggest stars, is now reflecting on past events.

Taking to social media, Costner reflected on his career in a post that left fans begging him to remain on Yellowstone.

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kevin Costner reflects on his career on social media

Fans have questioned the future of Yellowstone ever since rumors surfaced that Costner is considering leaving the series. We still don’t know what will happen with Costner, but the actor recently teased fans with a reflective post on social media.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Costner shared a monochromatic snapshot of himself on Instagram. The photo, which dates back to August 1985, captures a 20-year-old Costner donning a crisp white collared shirt and sporting a charming smile.

With fans eagerly anticipating news of his future on the hit show, the photo serves as a nostalgic reminder of the actor’s illustrious career.

“I think often about what I’d go back and say to this guy. Mostly, I’d want to tell him to get ready for one hell of a ride,” Costner wrote. “What would you tell your younger self if given the chance?”

Fans, of course, were quick to share their thoughts on the post. In light of the reports about Costner’s potential exit, many of his followers encouraged him to stay on the series until the end.

‘Yellowstone’ fans beg Kevin Costner to please stay on the show

Costner’s recent social media post has generated a wave of emotion from his followers. While some fans admired Costner for his successful career, others took the opportunity to express their concern over his future on Yellowstone.

“Film the rest of season 5 #yellowstone,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Please stay on Yellowstone. You are [the] best!!”

Rumors have been circulating that Costner’s shooting schedule is threatening the future of Yellowstone. The actor reportedly told producers that he only has one week to shoot the second half of season 5.

In light of the rumors, Costner’s lawyer issued a statement on his behalf. According to Yahoo, the attorney refuted the claims about his client’s schedule and assured fans that he remains “incredibly passionate about the show.”

While Costner’s future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, the actor recently skipped out on a major public event with his co-stars.

The ‘Yellowstone’ star skips a major event amid his strained relationship with Taylor Sheridan

Costner found himself making headlines yet again following his decision to skip PaleyFest. The actor was supposed to appear alongside several of his Yellowstone co-stars at the event but ducked out at the last minute.

An inside source told Us Magazine that the drama between Costner and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan was to blame for the cancellation.

“The ongoing issues between Kevin, who’s also an executive producer, and Taylor is what led to the last-minute cancelation,” the source dished. “It’s been an ongoing power play between them.”

The insider noted that Costner canceled because he didn’t want to appear “unauthentic” at the event. He also wanted to avoid questions from fans that would make things awkward for him and Sheridan. At the end of the day, attending the event wasn’t worth the trouble.

Costner was supposed to sit on a panel at PaleyFest and answers questions from fans. Sheridan was scheduled to attend as well as the show’s executive producer, David Glasser.

The second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is expected to premiere later this year.