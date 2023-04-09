‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says it Was Kevin Costner ‘or Bust’ When It Came to Who Would Play the Deeply Flawed John Dutton

Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind Yellowstone, decided that Kevin Costner was the only one who could portray rancher John Dutton. As we delve into the show’s fifth season, here’s a look at why Sheridan was so convinced that Costner was the perfect choice for the role.

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network

Taylor Sheridan reveals that it was Kevin Costner ‘or bust’ when it came to portraying John Dutton

As the creator of Yellowstone, Sheridan was committed to making the show as authentic as possible. He spared no effort in this regard, even bringing his own horses to the set and filming scenes on his personal ranch. Similarly, Sheridan was meticulous about casting the right actor for the lead role, going to great lengths to ensure that the portrayal was true to the character and the show’s vision.

After Paramount gave Sheridan the green light to start casting, Sheridan knew exactly who he was going to call first. In an interview with Men’s Journal, the Yellowstone creator revealed that he immediately phoned Costner about playing the lead in his new show.

“It was Kevin or bust for this,” Sheridan revealed.

Sheridan went on to explain how the character has a “certain virility,” which is why he thought Costner was perfect for the role.

“He’s in his 60s, yet he still feels like he can whip you in a fight. That was an important balance for this character,” he added.

The ‘Yellowstone’ star opens up about his character’s struggles

Yellowstone, which revolves around a family fighting to save their ranch for the seventh generation, is perhaps the most authentic representation of the precarious state of the modern American West.

For Costner, he was determined to capture the struggles and hardships of life on the biggest ranch in the U.S. as realistically as possible.

“We don’t know a lot about modern-day ranching,” Costner explained. “We know how to order off a menu, but we don’t understand what brought it to the restaurant. The fight of the rancher, like the fight of the farmer, is just something that somehow escapes us. But there’s a real-life going on 365 days a year.”

After five seasons of Yellowstone, it’s safe to say that Sheridan and Costner have fulfilled their visions for the show. Not only has Sheridan successfully portrayed the everyday struggles of the ranching industry, but he’s also injected enough drama to keep things interesting for audiences.

Although Costner was clearly the right choice to lead the series, rumors have surfaced that the actor might be on the verge of leaving the highly popular show following season 5.

Kevin Costner fires back against those ‘Yellowstone’ exit rumors

There’s some serious drama unfolding on and off the screen of Yellowstone, and it’s not just about the gruesome murders that take place on the show. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes of Sheridan’s show that’s been causing some serious tension.

According to Vulture, news recently broke that Costner might be departing the show after it wraps up the current season. This could potentially lead to the cancellation of the popular Paramount Network series, as Costner reportedly wants to limit his shooting schedule to only one week for the remaining six episodes of season five.

In light of the reports, Costner released a statement through his attorney that should put Yellowstone fans at ease.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” the actor’s attorney, Marty Singer, shared. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

Production for the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is expected to start up in the coming months. The series, meanwhile, should return to Paramount sometime in 2023.