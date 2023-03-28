‘RHUGT’: Candiace Dillard-Bassett Says Her Husband Chris Had ‘Identity Crisis’ After Selling His Restaurant; Reveals Talk of Divorce

Bravo’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is currently airing its third season on Peacock. The mashup features All-Stars from popular franchises such as New York, Miami, Salt Lake City, Potomac, and Atlanta. Candiace Dillard-Bassett of Potomac is part of the cast and got candid during Ep. 2 by revealing she and her husband, Chris Bassett, were at odds while filming the series. Things were so bad that there were talks of divorce.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett says Chris had an “identity crisis;” reveals talk of divorce

The ladies got real about the best and worst part of being a Housewife is. After everyone shared, Dillard-Bassett broke down in tears when they discussed sisterhood but wouldn’t reveal why she was overcome with emotion.

While returning from an elephant sanctuary and lunch in a car ride home with her co-stars, she revealed why she became so emotional during their chat. “This is the most intense it’s ever been for me because me and Chris are not in a good place. My family stuff, my marriage…he was fine with it [me coming on the trip],” she began. “My husband has been a workaholic his whole life, for 25 years. When COVID hit, he owned a restaurant, and it closed. And for the first time in his life, he was not working, and he had like an identity crisis. He got an opportunity to go back to a restaurant, and it’s been the worst thing in the entire world for our marriage. Chris and I had the biggest fight of our marriage before I came here…like “ahhh” divorce.”

In a confessional, Dillard-Bassett tells a producer: “I’m emotional because I’m stressed about being far away from home, with these crazy ladies, and because I’m mad at my man.”

She then tells her co-stars, “Either I’m working, and he’s off, or he’s working, and I’m off. We have not been able to see each other in months. And it affects me a lot.”

The ‘RHOP’ husband explained why he sold his restaurant during the Season 5 reunion special

The “Drive Back” singer was referring to a previously co-owned restaurant her husband owned. Chris was part owner of the Arlington, VA barbecue restaurant Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster BBQ. The restaurant was famous for including barbecue recipes from celebrity chef and four-time barbecue World Champion, Myron Mixon.

He revealed during the season 5 reunion that he sold the restaurant. In an exclusive interview with Bravo, Chris revealed he did so to protect his future amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Initially, he was scared to make such a huge move.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do at first, but the catering and the classes really took off, and it’s been great,” he said at the time. He was also happy about being able to have a better work-life balance now that he’s not running a full-time restaurant business.

“It’s allowed me to be at home; this was the first year that I was at home for every major holiday and minor holiday, and never had to come home late. And it’s been amazing just to be here, to be able to support [Candiace],” he noted.

They are on better terms now

While the couple hit a rough patch after filming season 7 and before Dillard-Bassett went on the eight-day trip to Thailand for Ultimate Girls Trip, she revealed in several interviews following the reunion show taping that the difficult season brought them closer together. They are now planning to expand their family and have successfully completed an egg retrieval during IVF.