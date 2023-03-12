​​’RHOP’: Chris Bassett Says Robyn Dixon Should Be Demoted as Rumors of Her Firing Spread

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac fans are anxious to see what the final casting decisions for Season 8 will be amid Robyn Dixon hiding her now-husband Juan’s cheating scandal. Many believe she should be fired from the show as a result. But Chris Bassett, the husband of Candiace Dillard Bassett, says a demotion makes more sense in Robyn’s case.

(l-r) Candiace Dillard, Chris Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant | Larry French/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

​​Robyn Dixon reveals why she hid Juan Dixon’s affair from her storyline on the show

In an episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast that aired after filming ended, Robyn admitted to Juan inappropriately communicating with another woman. She claimed that he began conversing on social media with a woman from Canada. The woman came to Maryland, claiming she did so to visit Juan and provided a hotel receipt showing that Juan paid for the room. But Robyn says the woman is lying.

Source: YouTube

According to Robyn, Juan told her the woman visited Maryland because she was dating a Baltimore Ravens player. The woman reportedly lost her credit card in a casino and called Juan for help. Robyn claims Juan paid for the woman’s room out of kindness, and that nothing happened. She says she believes Juan’s story because the woman has tried to extort them financially and make herself famous via an attachment to Juan.

As for why she didn’t reveal the information on the show, she claims it was because the situation took place before filming Season 7 began. Robyn also alleged that she figured another co-star, namely Karen Huger, would spill the beans.

Chris Bassett says Robyn Dixon’s punishment should be a demotion on ‘RHOP’

Bassett has been livid about the ordeal. He was made a target in Season 7 after Gizelle Bryant alleged he made her uncomfortable during an interaction. Ashley Darby and Mia Thronton jumped on the bandwagon to claim Bassett also had questionable interactions with them. While Dixon disagreed with Bryant’s version of events, she co-signed with Bryant during the reunion.

Source: YouTube

Juan’s affair was not revealed until after filming the season, and the reunion special was wrapped. After being used as bait while Robyn skated by, he says there should be consequences.

When asked whether she should be fired or demoted during his appearance on the Two T’s In A Pod podcast, Bassett said he feels Robyn should be demoted to a friend role. “Yeah, I mean, that’s essentially what I’m saying,” he said. “I think that that would probably be the best-case scenario…That way, she’s still there on the show because she has a story that now needs to be told and people want answers for.” Bassett then asked the podcast hosts: “But do you reward her for that? I don’t know.”

There are rumors that Robyn Dixon has been fired from ‘RHOP’

Casting decisions for Season 8 have yet to be announced. But Robyn’s status on the show is a major discussion on social media. DJ Richie Skye reported on a rumor from a blog that Robyn is being fired, while Thornton’s estranged friend Jacqueline has been promoted from a friend of the show to a main cast member. During his live broadcast via YouTube, he told viewers that he received a direct message on Instagram from Jacqueline that the part about her was not true.