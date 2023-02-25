‘RHUGT’ Season 3: Here are the Major Feuds to Expect

Nearly a year since filming wrapped on Bravo’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3, the highly anticipated trailer has finally dropped. With fan-favorites from the Potomac, Salt Lake City, Miami, Atlanta and New York franchises, there’s a lot of drama to unpack over an eight day trip in Thailand. Everyone seemingly has drama with one another, but per the explosive trailer, here are the top four major feuds viewers can sit in front of their screens with popcorn for.

‘RHUGT’ Season 3 cast

Porsha Williams vs Candiace Dillard Bassett’s feud

Williams and Dillard Bassett’s issues stemmed from Williams’ opinion of the RHOP Season 5 fight between Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels. Williams sided with Samuels in the ordeal, believing the fight was not one sided. Dillard Bassett didn’t appreciate Williams inserting herself into the debate.

Additionally, Dillard Bassett throws some major shade when she confronts Williams about her controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia. Fans may recall Williams and Guobadia announced their engagement amid Guobadia’s ongoing divorce from his then-wife, Falynn Pina, who appeared on RHOA as a friend of Williams’. Williams denied her and Pina were friends and claimed their was no overlap in their relationships with Guobadia. She quit the show amid the chaos.

Source: YouTube

Dillard Bassett tells her, “Y’all became friends, and two minutes later, you and her husband was dating. You stole somebody’s man.” The trailer doesn’t show Williams’ reaction, except for an eye roll.

Bryant and Williams are still chummy, as the two even share a confessional. It seems that Williams and Dillard Bassett may have made amends since filming wrapped. Dillard Bassett attended one of Williams’ lavish wedding ceremonies in November 2022.

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs Gizelle Bryant’s feud

The once close co-stars’ relationship began to crack during Season 7 of RHOP. Bryant accused Dillard Bassett’s husband of making her feel uncomfortable, and insingutainting that he tried to flirt with her and other women without Dillard Bassett’s knowledge. Thanks to production and other reliable sources, it was seemingly proven that Bryant not only exaggerated things, but possible lied about the whole ordeal. Dillard Bassett believes her husband was used as a storyline to divert from Bryant’s lack of.

Source: YouTube

RHUGT filming began after Season 7 of Potomac wrapped, with the drama between the two still fresh. In the trailer, Dillard Bassett shares that she also has issues with Bryant over the fight with Samuels.

“You’re acting like I didn’t ride with you, and I did,” Bryant yells at Dillard Bassett. Their relationship remains estranged.

Porsha Williams vs Leah McSweeney feud

This feud wasn’t expected. And it’s unclear where it stems from. But in the trailer, the two hav a tense exchange during a sit down dinner. “You don’t like me, and I don’t like you,” Williams snaps in the trailer at McSweeney. “Cool,” McSweeney responds. “See ya, bye,” Williams adds. “Porsha, bye,” McSweeney shoots back.

Neither have spoken about what their issues are publicly. But it will all unfold on the show.

Whitney Rose vs Heather Gay feud

Rose and Gay were the fun cousins of the pack on RHOSLC, but it all fell apart in Season 3. Gay accused Rose of being an attention seeker, and Rose accused Gay of not being emotionally supportive of her journey to uncover her past trauma. By the reunion special they still hadn’t reconciled.

In the trailer, Gay tells Rose, “I don’t owe you anything for you to be loyal to me as my f–king cousin.” The season starts streaming on March 23 on Peacock, and will air weekly on Bravo later this summer.