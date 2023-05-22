Why Ringo Starr Refuses to Write a Beatles’ Memoir Despite Multiple Offers

The Beatles’ members have shared many of their fantastic stories from the band’s epic run in the 1960s. There are countless books, memoirs, and documentaries like Anthology where fans can hear juicy details about their favorite songs, albums, and performances. While fans would love to hear more about The Beatles, don’t expect it to come from drummer Ringo Starr, who has no plans to write a memoir about the band.

Ringo Starr doesn’t want to write a book about The Beatles despite many offers

Ringo Starr has a fascinating life outside of The Beatles. The drummer was born in Liverpool in 1940 and had a challenging childhood. He developed two life-threatening illnesses as a child, one that landed him in a hospital for two years. This led to him being behind many other kids his age in education. However, in the hospital, he did develop a passion for drumming, a skill that would change his life forever.

In 1957, he co-founded his first band, The Eddie Clayton Skiffle Group. When The Beatles formed in 1960, Starr was already a part of another Liverpool group, Rory Storm and the Hurricanes. However, he quit the band in 1962 after being invited to join The Beatles, replacing Pete Best.

After Ringo joined, the band had an unprecedented success that any other musical act hasn’t beaten. However, Starr believes he has more to offer than The Beatles, but that’s what he’s known for. In an interview with USA Today, Starr said he had received offers worth lots of money to write a book, but there are no plans to do so.

“That’s all they want to know, that’s why I got fed up (with the idea),” Starr shared. “They offered me lots of money over the last many years, and I said I’m not doing a book because it’d be three volumes before I get to that year. I have just never found interest in it I don’t want to do Ringo the drummer because we’re all a bit more than that.”

Starr is still performing with no plans to retire

After The Beatles ended, Ringo Starr embarked on a solo career, just like the other members did. The drummer has had plenty of success, with two No. 1 hit songs: “Photograph” and “You’re Sixteen”. Since 1989, he’s been touring with The All-Starr Band, featuring an ever-changing roster of talented musicians. Starr, 82, is currently on tour and has no plans to retire as long as he can still perform.

“I love playing, it’s just part of me now, and it was then, at 13,” he told USA Today. “I had the dream to play drums, and I ended up being that person, and I’m still that person. There’s nothing like it. You’re onstage, with the audience, there’s the band, it’s magical nights. You can’t explain it. It’s just wow.”

In an interview with azcentral, Starr said he still considers The Beatles the “greatest band in the world,” even though he has moved on. However, he has to satisfy his desire to perform, whether it’s in a band or if he’s by himself.

“I’ve played with a couple of good bands,” Starr says. “And I played in the greatest band in my world with three brothers. You know, I just love playing live, and it’s difficult being a drummer and playing live because if I come on stage tonight, just me and the kit, ‘Hey, how you doing?’”