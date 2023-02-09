Ringo Starr Was Right to Praise His Drumming and Give John Lennon a Backhanded Compliment on The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’

Ringo Starr’s Beatles bandmates often overshadowed the drummer. The timekeeper born as Richard Starkey shined on several occasions, but John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison took the spotlight much of the time. Ringo got it wrong when he said young drummers would never get anywhere listening to his playing. But he always got it right with his Fab Four beats. Ringo also got it right when he praised his drumming on The Beatles’ song “Get Back” while giving John Lennon’s guitar playing a backhanded compliment.

Ringo Starr praised his drumming on ‘Get Back’ and gave John Lennon’s guitar playing a backhanded compliment

The Beatles were barely holding it together when they convened for the Get Back sessions, songs that surfaced as their final album, Let It Be.

Paul pushed (and pushed and pushed) for a cohesive return to the band’s roots. George, fed up with never having an opportunity to rise above third wheel, got in a fight with John, temporarily quit the band, and went into a shell at home.

What turned out to be their final album, Let It Be was another in a string of hit records that featured several standout tunes. “Get Back” closed the album with a road-trip-worthy jaunt. The final proper Beatles album included some of Ringo’s best drumming. Just ask him.

Ringo touted his drumming on the track while also giving John’s guitar playing a backhanded compliment. Ringo Starr: Straight Man or Joker? author Alan Clayson cites a 1971 Melody Maker article where Ringo said his drumming “was the hook” in the song and that John plays his slide guitar “like an amateur — but it comes off [well].”

He once said being in the background was a positive side of being the fourth Beatle, but Ringo didn’t hesitate to praise his standout drumming on “Get Back,” and he was 100% right about it.

Ringo was right that his drumming ‘was the hook’ on ‘Get Back’

Ringo sometimes doubted his worthiness in The Beatles, particularly when producer George Martin replaced him during one recording session soon after he joined. He was content to go with the flow during his early days in the band.

With time, Ringo became more vocally proud of his playing with the Fab Four. He plays a dizzying array of beats, cymbal rides, and fills on the B-side “Rain” and called it a weird Beatles track for those reasons. Ringo finally put a drum solo on record with a memorable showcase and the beginning of “The End” from Abbey Road.

He loved the sessions for Abbey Road because his playing came off sounding so good. The same is true of “Get Back.”

Ringo hitches the band to his engine and drives them through the song. His military-style rolling snare beat guides the song from beginning to end. Typical of Ringo, he never misplays and keeps up the pace performing a seemingly simple beat. Every time the band arrives at the same place to play the descending two chords in the chorus, Ringo’s cymbal crashes steal the show and emphasize the melodic change. The vocals and instruments share equal footing in the mix, which makes Ringo’s steady drumming stand out even more.

Paul’s vocal melody, John’s scratched guitar chords, and Bill Preston’s keyboard have their moments. But Ringo was right to tout his “Get Back” drumming being the hook in the song.

As for John’s slide guitar, he’s no George or Eric Clapton, but his novice skills in that department add to the charm. Somehow, elegantly clean slide guitar playing wouldn’t fit it. Ringo was right about that, too — John plays like an amateur, but it comes off.

‘Let It Be’ produced several standout singles and sold millions of copies

The Beatles still cranked out a strong album despite the tumultuous circumstances. Three of Let It Be’s singles — “Get Back,” “Let It Be,” and “The Long and Winding Road/For You Blue” — reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts. “Don’t Let Me Down” landed in the top 40. The album spent four of its 79 weeks on the Billboard album charts in the No. 1 position.

In England, “Get Back” was a No. 1 single, and “Let It Be” hit No. 2, per the Official Charts Company. The album peaked at No. 2 in its 17 weeks on the charts there.

While not on the level of some of the Fab Four’s other albums, Let It Be achieved gold status (500,000 copies sold) from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) just over two months after its release. It received quadruple platinum certification (four million units sold) in 2000.

Ringo Starr was right to praise his drumming on the song “Get Back.” His metronome-like cadence and forward placement in the mix help him dominate the song. His timekeeping might not be the reason the album sold four million copies and produced several hit singles, but Ringo is right tout his fine stick work on the final song on the last Beatles album.

