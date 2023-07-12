Ringo Starr's "No No Song" is connected to Three Dog Night's "Joy to the World" and "Never Been to Spain."

TL;DR:

Ringo Starr’s “No No Song” was co-written by an important rock songwriter.

The tune was partly inspired by a scary incident at a hotel.

Ringo discussed his memories of recording the song.

Ringo Starr‘s “No No Song” is about someone turning down different types of drugs. The track was inspired by another rocker’s drug habits. Subsequently, Ringo revealed “No No Song” didn’t reflect his attitude toward illicit substances at the time he recorded it.

How Ringo Starr’s ‘No No Song’ is connected to Three Dog Night’s ‘Joy to the World’

Hoyt Axton is a songwriter most known for crafting Three Dog Night’s “Never Been to Spain” and “Joy to the World” as well as Steppenwolf’s “The Pusher.” He also co-wrote “No No Song” with David Jackson. During a 1982 interview with The Oklahoman, he recalled deciding to quit drugs and alcohol after he woke up in a strange hotel and had no idea what city he was in. At that point, he feared he was dead already.

“I was afraid if I looked around I’d see the devil sittin’ in the chair across the room, sayin’ ‘I gotcha, boy. You finally overdid it,'” he said. “That was the day before I wrote the ‘No No Song.'”

Axton discussed his mindset when he gave up illicit substances. “It wasn’t really that much of a moral issue,” he recalled. “It was just my body started sayin’ ‘Now wait a minute.’ A good analogy would be that your life is a camera and your mind is the lens. If you’ve got something foggin’ up the lens, man, you’re not gonna get a clear picture, a clear set of memories or a clear life.”

Hoyt Axton was the son of the artist behind Elvis Presley’s ‘Heartbreak Hotel’

Notably, Axton was the son of Mae Boren Axton, the co-writer of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel.” Music was part of his life from a young age. “I started writing songs when I was 15,” he said. “All I ever wanted to be was a songwriter. When somebody likes your stuff enough to want to record it when they have access to, God knows, millions of songs, it’s great.”

Music had a spiritual dimension for Axton. “The closest you can get to God or the way I do, anyway is when you’re writing a song and it’s right,” he said.

Ringo Starr said he was partying hard when he recorded ‘No No Song’

Ringo was a fan of “No No Song.” During a 2007 interview with The Gainesville Sun, Ringo was asked to name his favorites among his own songs. He said he had great memories of recording “No No Song.” The former Beatle revealed he was hardly saying “no” to anything during that time. However, he had changed since then.

Ringo was a better fit for “No No Song” than the other Beatles. The tune highlights his trademark sense of humor. In addition, his vocal range suits the track.

“No No Song” is cheeky fun and it wouldn’t be the same without Axton’s lived experience.