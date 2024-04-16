The Duchess of Sussex has launched a new lifestyle brand and will star in a Netflix cooking show. According a royal expert, Meghan's motivation for both is because she really wants to be liked now.

Since the start of the year, the royals have dominated headlines concerning the health of two family members.

In January, it was revealed that King Charles and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) were both hospitalized. After the monarch had a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate, the Palace announced that tests determined the king had cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law had a lengthy stay in the hospital and sparked concerns when she had to cancel all public engagements. Amid wild conspiracies and theories about her health, Kate shocked everyone when she revealed her own cancer diagnosis and that she, too, was undergoing treatment.

Kate Middleton shown on a TV screen while announcing cancer diagnosis | Leon Neal/Getty Images

The news has become a top subject discussed globally and the timing couldn’t be worse for Meghan Markle.

The duchess has been waiting to unveil her new lifestyle brand and is set to film a Netflix show. But with the news about Kate at the top of mind, Prince Harry’s wife’s PR team has had to work overtime. Here’s more on that, plus why a commentator believes even after Kate’s recovery Meghan won’t return to Britain.

Expert claims Meghan ‘is fighting so hard to stay relevant’ now

In March, the former Suits star teased her new brand called American Riviera Orchard. Meghan filed trademarks to sell everything from home decor and kitchen items such as napkin rings, table linens, placemats, and decanters. Edibles including jellies, jams, a variety of spreads, nut butters and fruit butters, will also be available for purchase.

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Whistler, Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

In April, it was reported that the duchess is launching her own cooking show for Netflix as well.

In anticipation of Meghan’s new business ventures, she and Harry have been making plenty of public appearances lately. And as To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield explained, that is all part of the Duchess of Sussex’s “PR push” to stay relevant as she sees the universal love being shown for Kate now.

“I believe that this is a real PR push for Meghan Markle,” Schofield told Talk TV. “I think people really dislike Meghan Markle, and it must absolutely destroy her or you wouldn’t see her fighting so hard to be relevant,”

It remains to be seen how successful Meghan’s brand will become and if her popularity does increase, but many agree she would really have to work to win over the U.K. again.

However, that may not matter since some now doubt she’ll ever return to Britain again anyway. That’s because Prince Harry has lost his High Court challenge over getting back the publicly funded security protection he received when he was still a working royal. On April 16, the duke’s bid for an appeal to change the level of personal security he and his family get when they visit the U.K. was denied.

Following that decision, Talk TV host Kevin O’Sullivan predicted: “We’ll never see Meghan Markle in the U.K. again.”