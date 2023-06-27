A royal commentator is slamming Prince Harry for not bothering to do his own podcast before Spotify ended its partnership with the Sussexes.

Ever since news broke that Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast was not renewed for a second season, many royal watchers have wondered why Prince Harry did not develop his own podcast since it was believed he was going to do one too as part of the couple’s Spotify deal.

Well now, it’s being reported that the duke’s wish list of guests was not something the streaming service wanted any part of. Here’s more on that and what a commentator is saying about the prince getting off his “privileged backside” and finding actual work.

Prince Harry arriving to court for his phone hacking trial against the Mirror Group | Kate Green/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s list of podcast guests left Spotify executives ‘bemused’

With the news that Spotify and the Sussexes’ company Archewell Audio have parted ways, one of the streaming platforms executives labeled the duke and duchess “f****** grifters.”

“‘The F**king Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them,” Bill Simmons, who is an executive at the company and also hosts The Bill Simmons Podcast, said during his show before adding: “I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories. F*** them. The grifters.”

While Simmons has yet to elaborate on what was said in his Zoom call with the prince, The Sun reported that it was Harry’s list of guests who he wanted to interview on his podcast that left Spotify executives “bemused.” That list included Vladamir Putin, Donald Trump, and Pope Francis.

Commentator slams Harry and says he should ‘get off his privileged backside’

Prince Harry leaves High Court after giving evidence during the Mirror Group phone hacking trial | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal commentator and GB News presenter Darren Grimes reacted to Harry’s list of potential guests during an appearance on Sky News Australia’s The Rita Panahi Show and said: “I don’t blame the Spotify execs for being absolutely bemused by that. [Harry] was talking apparently about wanting to explore their childhood traumas.”

Grimes continued: “This goes to the very crux of Prince Harry. He sees himself as a perpetual victim. Now we all understand losing a mother at a young age can be tough … But you don’t go around playing the victim card every two seconds like Prince Harry does.

“Especially not if you grew up in a palace for goodness sake, if you attended the uber posh private school of Eton, if you inherited millions of pounds, and then you complain about the struggles of entering the work and world. Only to sit around in a Montecito mansion without bothering to produce a few lousy podcasts from said mansion. Get off your privileged backside, that’s what I say!”

Taylor Swift is ‘far too intelligent’ for ‘Archetypes’

(L): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle onstage at Global Citizen Live Event | NDZ/Star Max/GC Images, (R): Taylor Swift poses on red carpet at Sundance Film Festival | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Grimes also discussed with Sky News Australia the reports that Taylor Swift declined an invite to be on Harry’s wife‘s podcast saying the “Shake It Off” singer is “far too intelligent” to have appeared on Archetypes.

He added: “Taylor Swift clearly could see that the writing is on the wall for this plastic pair.”