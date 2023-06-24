Find out why a royal biographer believes that part of Prince Harry and Meghan's rebrand is changing their last names to Spencer, which was of course Princess Diana’s maiden name.

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020, they still use the Sussex titles gifted to them on their wedding day by the late Queen Elizabeth II. And when the couple’s children were born, they took the last name Mountbatten-Windsor. But now a royal commentator is claiming that Meghan and Harry plan to ditch their surname and change it to Spencer, which was Princess Diana’s surname, to align themselves closer with that side of Harry’s family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf, Germany events | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

The Sussexes are trying to rebrand themselves

Following a number of interviews, their Netflix docuseries, Meghan’s Spotify podcast, the prince’s memoir Spare, and a bizarre story about a car chase through New York City, many royal watchers grew tired of the constant victim narrative surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Reports have circulated that Meghan and Harry have a desire to reshape their image. In late April, the duchess signed with the PR and talent agency WME and rumors swirled that she was inking a deal with the luxury brand Dior. However, that has since been denied by the fashion house as well as Meghan’s spokesperson.

But now a royal commentator believes the Sussexes are looking to rebrand themselves in a way that has nothing to do with fashion labels.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile at town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 events | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Biographer says a part of their rebrand is changing their surname to Spencer

According to royal author Tom Bower, Meghan and Harry could be set to change their name and begin using the prince’s late mother‘s maiden name — Spencer.

Bower told GB News: “What’s really interesting in the rebranding of the Sussexes is that Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana. That has always been her passion, that has also been Harry’s passion, and Meghan went to the extent of suggesting that they should drop the name Windsor and take the surname Spencer. So she’d be Meghan Spencer — the new Diana.

(L): Princess Diana | Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, (R): Prince Harry alongside his wife Meghan Markle | KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

“They’ve discussed it not only by themselves but with others too. This isn’t something they’ve plucked out of their minds. They were actively trying to recast themselves as Harry and Meghan Spencer … It’s all about the break-off. They’d also give up the Sussex title because instead you’ve got the new incarnation of Diana.”

Bower believes it would be a major blow to the royal family if the Sussexes go ahead with the name change. He also opined that the couple has no one to blame but themselves for their plummeting popularity saying: “At the end of it, they sabotaged themselves. They shot themselves in the foot by being so controversial. I think that is what people at Dior and other corporations fear, they don’t want to be associated with that sort of controversy.”