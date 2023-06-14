Find out what a commentor is saying about the royal family's future plans that do not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who will be "alienated" from the Firm.

Following the news that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were not invited to King Charles III’s Trooping the Colour birthday parade, many wondered if that was a sign that the monarch is not playing games anymore and is now completely done with the Sussexes.

Now, a commentator is claiming that the royals have a “strategy” going forward and will “alienate” Meghan and Harry because their plan doesn’t include them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry standing outside St Paul’s Cathedral after the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth with Peter Philips, Zara Tindall, and Mike Tindall | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Things between the Sussexes and royal family haven’t been good for years

Relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Harry’s family haven’t been great since the pair announced they were stepping down in 2020. Things went from bad to worse following their televised sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and other media interviews they did. But they were still invited to the 2022 Trooping the Colour.

However, their status as non-working royals wasn’t what they were used to as they were banned from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony and seated in the second row away from Harry’s father and Prince William at the Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. The British public wasn’t too welcoming either and the couple was booed as they left St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Three months later, Queen Elizabeth died. After a number of family gatherings to say goodbye to the monarch, the duke and duchess traveled back to their home in the U.S. And then they took aim at the royal family again with their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and the prince’s tell-all memoir Spare.

Still, King Charles invited them to his coronation, which only Harry attended, and people had hoped for a reconciliation. When that did happen, many wondered when and if the Palace was going to distance itself from the Sussexes or just keep taking the hits.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seated in the second row during the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth’s reign at St. Paul’s Catherdral | AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Writer and commentator Esther Krakue was a guest on Sky News Australia’s The Rita Panahi Show and said that the monarchy is “clearly” on a path forward without the Sussexes as well as another royal.

Krakue claimed: “The royal family as an institution is clearly on a path and clearly trying to pursue a certain strategy which alienates the likes of the Sussexes and Prince Andrew.

She also gave her take on why Harry wasn’t invited to the 2023 Trooping the Colour opining: “I suspect that even if relations were warmer, he still wouldn’t be invited. He’s not a working royal; I don’t think he has any way back into the royal family.”

Krakue added: “The royal family [is] trying to just get on with business and ignore the peripheral royals that really shouldn’t be in the public eye and also tensions are still running high between the Sussexes and the royal family.”