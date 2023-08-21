Find out what someone who used to work for the royals says family members need to prove or they won't be around much longer.

When it comes to the public’s opinion of the royal family, it really depends on who you talk to. But one figure who was popular among the majority for years was the late Queen Elizabeth II. Following her death, there have been protests popping up during important royal ceremonies such as King Charles’ coronation and at the locations for some of his engagements. In addition, a handful of countries have expressed a desire to leave the Commonwealth now that the queen is no longer the head of state.

Someone who used to work for the family believes the Firm has to “prove its relevance” and its “value for money” before it’s “too late” and they become “extinct.”

Members of the royal family standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony following King Charles III’s coronation ceremony | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles is not frugal like his mother was, according to ex-aide

Paul Burrell began working for the royal family when he was 18 years old and became one of Queen Elizabeth’s personal footmen. In 1987, he was moved to the household of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Following their separation, he remained the princess’s butler until her death in 1997.

Burrell explained that the late queen was known for being frugal, but he doesn’t believe her son is that way.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the former royal employee said: “I don’t think the king is frugal, no, not like his mother. His mother was very frugal. His grandmother was very frugal. I don’t think the king has inherited that trait. I think the king likes to entertain. I think the king likes elaborate flower arrangements. I think he does like certain excesses. That’s what I mean, you have to be careful and watch the expenditure because the minute the public rise up, it’s too late. So, he’s got to be careful.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following coronation ceremony | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Burrell continued: “Diana knew her husband well and she always thought that the ‘top job,’ as she called it, would give him problems because along with the job came responsibilities, which he would find difficult. Because back in the day when I was looking after him at Highgrove, he would be sat in his garden waiting for the helicopter to land in the paddock and he would say to me, ‘Why, why do I have to go and do more work? Why can’t I stay in my garden?’

“So I’m thinking back to those days thinking he’ll be saying now, ‘Why do I have to leave Balmoral? Why do I have to go back?’ Well, you have to because you’re king and you now have the top job so you have to get on with it. I think Camilla is there beside him to remind him of that.”

Former butler believes the royals ‘could become extinct if they’re not careful’

Burrell also spoke about how he thinks there’s always a possibility that the monarchy could become “extinct if they’re not careful.”

The royal family waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the 2023 Trooping the Color | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Burrell opined: “I think it’s fair to increase [the sovereign grant] in line with inflation and you have to remember also that Camilla has given up her allowance. She’s not taking her allowance, which is a way forward. The royals can’t be seen to be too excessive because I think the minute the public doesn’t want them there, they won’t be there. I think it’s a dinosaur situation. I’ve always thought to myself that they could become extinct if they’re not careful. They have to be very careful with the way they spend money and how much money comes from the privy purse, which is paid for by the taxpayers.

“Now, [Charles] of course, was the Duke of Cornwall for many, many years and took a very large income from the lands of Cornwall … Now, William has inherited those lands and now he has a vast income. So I think the royals have to show the way, they have to show the public that they are value for money and they are relevant to today, very important. I hope they’re getting the right, sound advice. I personally think they’re worth every single penny. I think we have an incredible institution which is our monarchy. I’m a monarchist. I always will be until the day I die, but I would keep an eye on the younger generation. Not everybody thinks the way I do and you have to be very careful.”