The atmosphere behind palace walls is reportedly 'gloomy' as the royal family attempts to carry on amid an eventful start to 2024.

The “atmosphere” behind palace walls is reportedly “gloomy” amid a tumultuous start to 2024. Commentators say the British royal family’s doing their best to keep going with a “business as usual” attitude. However, it’s not quite working as these are “unprecedented” times for the monarchy.

2024’s not off to a good start for the British royal family

Things haven’t gone smoothly for British royals ever since 2023 ended and 2024 began. On Jan. 17, 2024, Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton had undergone a “planned” abdominal surgery one day earlier. Furthermore, she’d be recovering through March.

Another health update just 90 minutes later came amid the headlines about the Princess of Wales’ hospitalization. Buckingham Palace announced her father-in-law, King Charles III, would enter the hospital to undergo a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

During said procedure, as the palace announced on Feb. 6, 2024, doctors found an unspecified type of cancer for which the king is still being treated. (Prince Hary flew to England for a short visit with his father after the announcement).

Finally, in late February, Lady Gabriella’s husband, Thomas Kingston, died by suicide at the age of 45.

Amid it all, drama over Kate’s recovery has continued to play out online. After conspiracy theories, including one about a medically induced coma and much speculation and memes, paparazzi took a photo of Kate.

The multiple ‘shocks to the system’ have created a ‘gloomy’ atmosphere among the royal family

According to OK! Magazine, the royal family’s trying to keep going with “business as usual.” Although, there is a gloomy atmosphere behind the scenes,” Richard Eden, a royal expert, said on the Palace Confidential podcast.

Everything, from King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and Kate’s surgery to Kingston’s death, will have likely caused a “number of shocks to the system,” royal expert Jo Elvin added. As such, the royals are in “unprecedented” times.

Perhaps maybe even on par with Queen Elizabeth II’s “annus horribilis” — Latin for “horrible year” — in 1992? Only time will tell.

William’s currently the most senior British royal carrying out duties

William is taking the reins — or should we say crown — at the moment. The 41-year-old heir to the throne is currently carrrying out duties as the most senior royal.

According to GB News anchor Cameron Walker, the father of three will “keep calm and [carry] on” despite the past few months’ events.

William’s also reportedly the only one of the royal family’s highest-ranking royals working for the time being. The reason is that his father, King Charles, and stepmother, Queen Camilla, are taking a break before engagements pick up again with the annual Commonwealth Day Service.

Meanwhile, William’s wife, Kate, continues to recover from surgery and isn’t expected to return to duties until after the Easter holiday or March 31, 2024, at the earliest.

