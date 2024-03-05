Queen Camilla is reportedly taking time off from royal duties for a 'sunshine break,' which a royal author says is an 'excellent indicator' of King Charles' health as he undergoes cancer treatment.

Queen Camilla’s out of the office and on a break from royal duties. Getting away from London, England, for a few days might not mean much for the royal family. After all, they have many properties and travel often. However, a royal expert says a break while King Charles III undergoes cancer treatment is a good sign.

Queen Camilla’s time off

Per a Hello! magazine report, Queen Camilla, 76, has a clear schedule. At least from now until March 11, 2024, when she’s expected at the annual Westminster Abbey Commonwealth Day service.

So the queen, who has previously been said to live life by a spreadsheet, is seizing the opportunity to spend some time with family.

“It’s understood that during her week off, Camilla will spend time with her husband, King Charles, and other members of her family.”

Meanwhile, Prince William, Princess Anne, as well as Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, will hold down the fort. Or should we say palace.

Queen Camilla’s destination hasn’t been revealed. However, she reportedly boarded a private flight headed overseas for a “sunshine break.”

The queen’s break is an ‘excellent indication’ Charles is doing well

According to royal expert and author Ingrid Seward, Queen Camilla’s respite from royal duties bodes well for her husband’s health.

King Charles likely “insisted” Camilla take a break, Seward said (via Mirror). She claimed the time away is an “excellent indication” of the monarch’s doing well since starting his cancer treatments on Feb. 5, 2024.

“He will see that she is exhausted after recent months,” Seward said. “Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband’s health. But she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of royal engagements.”

Additionally, Queen Camilla wanted “to be there for him” and Kate Middleton as the 42-year-old continues to recover from abdominal surgery. “She certainly deserves some rest and relaxation,” Seward concluded.

Camilla’s ready to do ‘whatever needs to be done’ during the king’s cancer treatment

“This will raise the question of who’s in charge at such a vital time and with so many key royals out of action,” Seward continued.

As a royal source told the U.K.’s The Times, Queen Camilla has taken the turn of events in stride.

“Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family,” they said. “The Queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution.”

“She has been buoyed by the public’s reaction. She has found reserves of energy that even she didn’t think she had. And the estimation of her by those inside the Palace has soared as she has put her shoulder to the wheel.”

Another source close to Camilla noted she’s “robust, positive, and determined to keep going while the King is off public duties.” Meanwhile, the king’s “proud and pleased to see the show is being kept on the road by the Queen and the wider family.”