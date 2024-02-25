King Charles recently revealed his cancer diagnosis, but Prince Harry has likely seen a small glimpse at what the future holds when his brother, Prince William, becomes king.

The royal family has been in the news more than ever after Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in early 2024. The king’s cancer stage, type, and treatment plan have all been kept under wraps, but it has certainly had royal experts and insiders taking guesses at what it could mean for the future of the royal family.

Prince Harry made a quick trip to visit his father and has said that the diagnosis could bring the family together. However, one royal expert thinks the situation has only given Harry a taste of how difficult things could be when his brother, Prince William, becomes king.

Prince William, King Charles, and Prince Harry in 1997 | Tim Graham/Getty Images

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis might spell trouble down the road for William and Harry

Though the diagnosis has bigger implications at the moment, one royal expert thinks it’s also painting a picture of what life could be like when William becomes king. For several years now, William and Harry have been on awful terms, with insiders claiming the two don’t speak at all. And the current situation is giving Harry a chance at “what to expect” when his brother is the one ruling the United Kingdom.

“I think the dilemma is that the King does want a reconciliation with Harry, particularly with his illness,” said royal expert Richard Eden of Daily Mail while speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast (via Express). However, Eden added that the situation has also spelled out the future for William and Harry if they can’t kick their feud.

“Harry’s been given a taste of what to expect when his brother is King, and that’s very cold,” Eden continued. “William will veto any return; any official duties by Harry; that’s just not going to happen. I think he’s already sort of feeling that chill.”

As far as the public knows, William and Harry did not meet up during Harry’s quick UK visit in February 2024.

Prince William and Prince Harry could have a difficult future if they don’t reconcile

The royal family’s working royal numbers are already quite thin. Only Charles’ siblings, plus their spouses, are working royals in addition to Charles, William, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Kate Middleton. Charles has three siblings, whereas William only has one — meaning when the older generation dies, there will be literally no one to do work on behalf of the family except William’s own children. And that’s assuming none of them remove themselves the way Harry did.

Could there be a reconciliation between William and Harry? Harry seems to think that his father’s diagnosis could bring them all closer, but the public has yet to see any evidence that William and Harry are making progress in their sibling relationship. Of course, things could be going on behind the scenes that the public isn’t aware of. If there is a chance that William could take the throne before all of his kids finish college, then it would be in his best interest to get back in Harry’s good graces.