Prince Harry has seemingly cleared up rumors that he and his family are on bad terms -- yet experts continue to say there is bad blood between Harry and his family.

Prince Harry and the royal family have not been on the best terms since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made their royal exit back in 2020. Since then, Harry and Meghan have kept their distance from the royals. Still, Harry’s recent words in an interview suggest he is on good terms with his family, yet alleged “insiders” continue to talk about the bad blood between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals.

Is Harry trying to save face by talking proudly of his family in public, or are these insiders trying to stir up drama in the royal circle that doesn’t exist?

Royal sources continue to paint the family in a negative light

When Harry and Meghan left the royal family, he was open about the fact that he wasn’t on the best terms with the royals. But for the past year or so — since the release of his 2023 memoir — Harry has remained pretty silent on affairs regarding his famous relatives. Harry recently spoke out for the first time in a long time about his family, saying he loves them and is “grateful” for the time he has been able to spend with his father, King Charles. He revealed the words in an interview with Will Reeve, yet royal insiders continue to speak negatively of Harry’s relationship with his father and brother.

“I love my family,” Harry told Will Reeve in an interview while the prince was in Canada in February. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

But on the contrary, those who claim to be in the royal circle say otherwise. “Harry knows he will never be allowed to be a permanent part-time working royal,” royal expert Tom Quinn recently told Mirror. “The family no longer trust him and, besides, Meghan is absolutely against it. There is far too much bad blood now for it to be even a remote possibility.” The words seem to directly contradict Harry’s insinuation that he and his family are on good terms.

Is Prince Harry doing damage control, or are his words about his family genuine?

The reality is that we should trust Harry’s words more than we trust a royal expert or unnamed insider. Harry’s actions speak, too; he jumped on a plane the moment King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced. However, he only stayed in the United Kingdom for 24 hours and has not jumped at the chance to return.

Ultimately, it’s impossible to know where things actually stand between Harry and the royals. In fact, both instances could be true: Harry might have love for his family while also continuing to not see eye to eye with them. Harry did note that he plans to see his family “as much as he can,” so the next few months could be telling in terms of where things stand between the prince and his family.