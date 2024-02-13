Prince Harry's trip to the UK didn't last long, and one royal expert thinks it was Prince William's way of warning his brother. Will the feud ever end between these two?

Prince Harry made his way over to London shortly after King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. However, the trip turned out to be much quicker than anyone could have anticipated. Harry was in and out of the United Kingdom within about 24 hours, and it later surfaced that Harry and his father only sat down for about 45 minutes — some think it was even less.

Now, one expert says Harry’s quick trip was symbolic of a “clear message” from Prince William considering the two brothers never met up during the visit.

Prince William subtly hinted that he isn’t ready to forgive Prince Harry

When Harry touched down in the UK, nobody knew how long he would stay. But hardly anyone was expecting him to be spotted back at the airport less than 24 hours later. Harry met up with Charles, and the two had a sit-down, though details on the conversation have not been revealed. Harry did not meet up with his brother William at any point during the visit, and Harry did not stop by to see Kate Middleton, who has been at home recovering after abdominal surgery.

“It’s a clear message there: ‘You’re certainly not forgiven and you’ve certainly done a lot of damage,’” royal expert Robert Jobson told The Sun (via Express) of William’s decision not to meet with his brother. “The fact that his brother didn’t even bother to acknowledge him; they were very close and he didn’t even bat an eyelid. There was no way that that was going to happen.”

Of course, we don’t know the absolute details of Harry’s trip. It’s possible that he and William both agreed they didn’t need to meet up. It’s also possible that he’s been in contact with William through other means rather than an in-person meetup. And, of course, it’s possible the two brothers really just can’t stand each other.

It’s unclear when Prince Harry will return to the UK

Not much is known about Charles’ diagnosis. The prognosis and treatment plan, as well as the cancer’s type and stage, have remained a mystery. Those factors likely indicate how much time Harry will spend across the pond and whether Meghan Markle and the kids will join him at any point.

Harry left the UK in a rush, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be back soon. He might have just wanted to receive the details in person so that he could create a game plan for how he would approach visiting his family (and how often) in the future. For now, Harry is back home in the UK, but it wouldn’t surprise us if he’s been in contact with his father more often since the diagnosis. Regardless, it still appears that Harry and William aren’t planning a sit-down tea party any time soon.