Prince Harry recently flew to the United Kingdom to spend some time with King Charles after his cancer diagnosis. The two talked for about 45 minutes, and Harry was seen back at the airport the following day.

Prince Harry and King Charles have reunited after spending months apart. Harry recently flew to London to be with his father amid Charles’ cancer diagnosis, and while the two men have not always been on great terms, this is the one situation that could undoubtedly bring them together.

Harry arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport on February 6, and he and Charles spoke for about 45 minutes; Harry was spotted back at Heathrow on February 7, presumably to fly back to California.

Prince Harry and King Charles didn’t talk for long

Harry and Charles have been slowly making progress in their relationship in the past year, but things have not been perfect for a long time. Harry and Charles were hardly on speaking terms when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family in 2020. Meghan did not make the trip to London with Harry and has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

According to Express, insiders close to the family say that Charles and Harry spent about 45 minutes talking, though the context of their conversation remains unclear. While some see it as a short amount of time, rumor has it that Charles was exhausted after having recently undergone his first cancer treatment. Before long, photos of Harry surfaced of him arriving back to London’s Heathrow Airport. The prince didn’t stay in the UK long, and it’s unclear when or if he will return. It could depend on how Charles progresses.

Will Prince Harry bring Meghan Markle and the kids to see King Charles?

It doesn’t seem like Meghan and Charles are on great terms. Meghan attended Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral in 2022, but ever since Charles stepped into his role as king, Meghan has not been back to the UK. She did not attend Charles’ coronation.

Of course, the current situation presents itself a bit differently than a royal event, so it’s possible that Meghan will make a UK return and bring the kids along. Charles has not seen Prince Archie since before his first birthday, and Charles has never met Princess Lilibet. However, the king reportedly does talk to his grandchildren, and they even supposedly sent him a video of themselves on his 75th birthday in November 2023.

Harry and Meghan have greatly distanced themselves from the royals since 2020, and it’s unclear whether Charles’ diagnosis will be a blessing in disguise to bring the family back together. But having apparently not spoken to Prince William during his quick visit (and presumably having not visited Kate Middleton, who is recovering from abdominal surgery), it’s hard to say exactly where things stand between Harry and his family.