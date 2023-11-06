Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on good terms in years. Now, one expert with knowledge of the royals has finally revealed the truth: Harry and William 'don't speak.'

Prince Harry and Prince William were once brothers who bonded over their royal lifestyle — one that was vastly different from their commoner friends. And while the brothers might have always had their differences, they likely never expected that they would one day have a relationship so strained that the public would question whether they even spoke at all.

Now, a well-connected royal expert has revealed the truth: Harry and William don’t speak. And it seems that Harry and his father might have a slightly better relationship than the two brothers, despite that this wasn’t always the case.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William ‘don’t speak,’ says royal expert

Harry and William have been on rough terms for several years, but there was always the assumption that the two brothers sent the occasional text or, at the very least, a nice happy birthday message once per year. However, as relations between the two men continue to be abysmal, royal expert Katie Nicholl, who has had connections to the royal family for ages, has revealed that the two brothers have absolutely no relationship.

In discussing whether Harry would return to the UK with Meghan Markle for Christmas this year, Nicholl revealed what no royal fans wanted to hear. “[Harry] is getting used to a California Christmas,” Nicholl told GB News (via Express). “I don’t see that this Christmas will be any different. Relations with his family are very strained. He does not speak to his brother. He barely talks to his father.”

Nicholl’s revelation comes as less of a surprise and more of a disappointment. While everybody knew that William and Harry likely were not regularly sending each other funny memes, it’s hard to believe the two men don’t speak at all. And, interestingly enough, Nicholl’s words suggest that Harry and his father are on better terms than they were several years ago. Back in 2021, Harry indicated that it was his father whom he didn’t speak to, and that he and William were the ones on better terms.

Prince Harry and Prince William | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that he and his father weren’t speaking back in 2021

During a sit-down interview with Oprah more than two years ago, Harry seemed to be in a different place with William and Charles than he is now. The Duke of Sussex sat down with his wife in the couple’s first tell-all interview, and while discussing his family, Harry seemed to suggest that he and his father had the greatest distance between them. Harry said they were not currently speaking. As for his relationship with William, Harry made clear that there was strain, but he also said the “door” remained “open” for him and his brother to potentially work things out. This seemed to hint that the two men were still on speaking terms.

Now, it seems the roles have reversed. It appears Harry and his father, though hardly speaking, are at least in a place where they do talk. Meanwhile, it’s Harry and William who are completely ice cold.

Harry has said in the past that he hopes to reconcile with his father and brother, but it’s unclear if things are so far gone that a reconciliation is no longer in the cards.